Retired judge campaigns to keep Saginaw County board seat from Republican
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Incumbent Saginaw County Commissioner Christopher Boyd will fight to keep his seat on the board from Republican challenger Andrea Paschall next month. Voters will decide who receives a 2-year term as the District 9 representative on the Board of Commissioners during the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Neeley, Weaver answer five critical questions about their campaigns to head Flint
FLINT, MI -- Second thoughts about your vote for Flint mayor in 2019?. Voters in Flint get a chance for a do-over or can double down on their choice between incumbent Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver in the Nov. 8 election, the second straight mayoral election in which the two candidates are competing to lead the city for the next four years.
About 200 rally, march in Midland for Proposal 3
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chanting, “Our body, our choice," about 200 people marched Saturday afternoon from the Midland County Courthouse to Grove Park for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally and march, organized by the Women of Michigan Action Network (WOMAN).
Two healthcare professionals vying for Bay County 3rd District seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two healthcare professionals are competing for the seat overseeing Bay County’s 3rd District on its Board of Commissioners. Democrat Sandy Shutt is challenging Republican incumbent Vaughn Begick during the upcoming Nov. 8 election for the 3rd District seat, which oversees areas such as Williams and Monitor townships as well as the city of Auburn.
Bay County commissioner facing off against incumbent Beson for 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay County businessmen are facing off for the 96th House seat during the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Kim Coonan is challenging incumbent and Republican Timothy (Timmy) Beson for the seat, which oversees and represents the residents of Bay County. Coonan is a lifelong Bay City...
A look at the township proposals for upcoming general election
This upcoming election will see five different proposals across Huron County Ballots this year with Hume, Sand Beach and Lake Township along with the village of Pigeon having proposals in the hands of voters. Lake Township. There are two proposals up for Lake Township with both running for four years....
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. An absorbent boom was placed around the...
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Michigan couple claims vandals sprayed anti-political messages on cars.
The couple woke up to messages of GOP terrorist, ANTIFA Revenge, and Trump lost outside their Lansing home.
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
Swartz Creek Schools Address False Accusations After Rumors Flood Social Media
As can often happen on social media, rumors began to fly on Facebook on Thursday (10/6) about staff members and alleged misconduct at Swartz Creek High School. Rumors can often "take on a life of their own" as speculation and personal grievances began to take over various social media pages.
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Documents detail former Genesee County school administrator’s relationship with student
FLINT, MI – A scrapbook assembled by Eugene Pratt for one of his prior students in the 1990s contained 69 entries over a six-year span, including several notes the district described as containing language that may be inappropriate between a teacher and a student. The entries included Pratt signing...
Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer
Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
