Guymon Man Injured In Grant County Accident
A Guymon man was injured early Friday morning at approximately 1:48an as the result of an accident. The accident occurred 3.5 miles south of Ulysses on Kansas Highway 25. Jason Maldonado, 27 of Guymon, was in a 2019 Ford King Ranch pickup and was South Bound on K25. Maldonado was being pursued by the Ulysses PD. Maldonado blacked out driving thru a field when The truck ramped a ditch embankment and landed on the West side of K25. The Ford rolled and unknown number of times and came to rest on the drivers side.
Police chase ends in crash in southwest Kansas
A 27-year-old Oklahoma man is in the hospital after a pickup crash in Grant County early Friday morning.
A Silent Second Half for Skins
For the second straight week, the Liberal Redskins were shut out in the second half. Despite an improved second half by the LHS defense Friday night at Great Bend Memorial Stadium, the Great Bend Panthers defeated the Liberal Redskins 28-14 on a damp and gray night with rain showers off and on. It’s Liberal’s third straight loss.
