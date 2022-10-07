A Guymon man was injured early Friday morning at approximately 1:48an as the result of an accident. The accident occurred 3.5 miles south of Ulysses on Kansas Highway 25. Jason Maldonado, 27 of Guymon, was in a 2019 Ford King Ranch pickup and was South Bound on K25. Maldonado was being pursued by the Ulysses PD. Maldonado blacked out driving thru a field when The truck ramped a ditch embankment and landed on the West side of K25. The Ford rolled and unknown number of times and came to rest on the drivers side.

