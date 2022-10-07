Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
live5news.com
Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered. Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George. Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
live5news.com
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
Police investigating vandalism at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A monument dedicated to first responders was vandalized at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, according to police. Officers responded to the park on Monday in reference to vandalism at the war memorial and first responder bell, both of which appeared to have red spray paint markings on them. One phrase […]
Isle of Palms police chief injured in accidental shooting
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials on the Isle of Palms are investigating Monday after the Isle of Palms police chief was injured in an accidental shooting. According to city officials, Chief Kevin Cornett was cleaning his gun around 3:00 p.m. Monday when the firearm discharged. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
counton2.com
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a...
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
The Post and Courier
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking
Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd, troopers search for vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in North Charleston Saturday night. According to SCHP, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bike on Ashley Phosphate Road at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Reports say a vehicle traveling […]
Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
abcnews4.com
1 adult, 1 juvenile injured in separate downtown Charleston shootings Saturday
Charleston Police say officers responded to two separate shootings downtown Saturday night. One shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m., in the area of South and America streets. Upon arrival, officers found an adult victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital. The second shooting was reported four...
counton2.com
Photos: NCPD participates in FBI bomb analysis class
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) recently traveled to Lake Murray to assist other agencies with a class on bomb analysis. The FBI’s Post-blast Underwater Bomb Technician Class “teaches local departments how to recover and collect evidence from an explosion on or in the water.”
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a crash that left a cyclist dead. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Pye said an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound...
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
live5news.com
Police find missing Mt. Pleasant boy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a missing boy was found safe Friday night. The boy was reported earlier in the day and found around 10:50 p.m. walking in his neighborhood.
counton2.com
NCPD assists with FBI underwater bomb analysis class
NCPD assists with FBI underwater bomb analysis class. West Ashley High announces death of athletic director. 2YH: COVID long-hauler shares struggles with mental …. CCSD discusses implementing enhanced security measures. Lowcountry radiologist says mammograms are key to …. News 2 at 6:00 p.m. Mt. Pleasant leaders set to vote on...
Power out after car struck utility pole along Savannah Highway
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon. A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m. Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway […]
Bones found in old wooden casket along Wando River, coroner says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating after remains were discovered by a boater along the Wando River – not far from I-526 – on Thursday. Coroner George Oliver said the person who first discovered the wooden box, which they presume to be a coffin, originally thought it was an […]
