ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing, endangered woman

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered. Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George. Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms police chief injured in accidental shooting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials on the Isle of Palms are investigating Monday after the Isle of Palms police chief was injured in an accidental shooting. According to city officials, Chief Kevin Cornett was cleaning his gun around 3:00 p.m. Monday when the firearm discharged. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
counton2.com

Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Law Enforcement#Summerville Police#Spd
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking

Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
counton2.com

Photos: NCPD participates in FBI bomb analysis class

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) recently traveled to Lake Murray to assist other agencies with a class on bomb analysis. The FBI’s Post-blast Underwater Bomb Technician Class “teaches local departments how to recover and collect evidence from an explosion on or in the water.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police find missing Mt. Pleasant boy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a missing boy was found safe Friday night. The boy was reported earlier in the day and found around 10:50 p.m. walking in his neighborhood.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

NCPD assists with FBI underwater bomb analysis class

NCPD assists with FBI underwater bomb analysis class. West Ashley High announces death of athletic director. 2YH: COVID long-hauler shares struggles with mental …. CCSD discusses implementing enhanced security measures. Lowcountry radiologist says mammograms are key to …. News 2 at 6:00 p.m. Mt. Pleasant leaders set to vote on...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power out after car struck utility pole along Savannah Highway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon. A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m. Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy