KOLD-TV
Hemp for homes: Tucson general contractor takes on sustainable building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It may not be what leaps to mind when you think of home building, but General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. The stalk acts as a filler material that keeps homes cooler and is fire resistant. This ancient strain of hemp is not the same as marijuana and does not have psychotropic qualities, though it has only been legal in the U.S. since 2018. In other parts of the world, especially in Europe, hemp has been used in building for decades - even centuries.
KOLD-TV
thevailvoice.com
Corona de Tucson Ponders Incorporation
Incorporation is an inclusion of something as a part and whole for the people. The community of Corona de Tucson (CdT) has officially started the exploration process to incorporate. Its residents seek to preserve their environment as they pursue the path of their own township. From its history dating as early as the 1960s, CdT become a master-planned community being big on character, charm, and historical significance with its strong sense of camaraderie. Many are looking to ensure these tranquil sanctuaries are undisturbed by inequitable pricing by Tucson Water, local Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) taken away, and urban sprawl development created by a growing City of Tucson to our north, while wanting conveniences of having services closer to their homes.
Welcome Center Opening Soon
After months of planning and restoration by the Town of Patagonia and the Sky Islands Tourist Assn. (SITA), the Southern Pacific caboose on the east side of Doc Mock Park will open for business as the Sky Islands Welcome Center in early October. Plans are still coming together, and funds still being raised, for an outdoor covered “train stop” that will complete the project.
Refinery29
KOLD-TV
Mapping Migrant Deaths
The PRT has previously reported (April 2020 and Nov. 2021) on Alvaro Enciso’s decade-long work “Where Dreams Die,” in which he places handmade wooden crosses at the sites of migrant deaths in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties. Aided by a team that sometimes includes Patagonia volunteers, the placements continue almost every Tuesday. Each cross, Enciso says, “is where someone’s dream has died.”
KOLD-TV
The Raven and the PRT
The raven that inspired the logo for the Patagonia Regional Times died on August 2, 2022, after living for 17 years. (Ravens commonly live between 10 and 15 years.) Judith Hinton Andrew, widow of Walter Andrew, the founder of the PRT, grieved the loss of this raven. “I thought the raven was my friend. I’ve never had a relationship before with a bird like that – a wild bird,” she said. “I heard it ‘talking’ to me, and many other people also stopped to listen to it.” She created a special burial site in the exact spot of her back yard where the raven used to drop whole hamburger buns that it took from the hotel’s garbage dumpster.
pmi.edu
New Dining Option in Patagonia
The Queen is dead. Long Live The Queen! Elizabeth has passed away, but now we’ve got, right here in town, a new and lovely, youthful queen known as The Queen of Cups. In Tarot, cups mean plenitude. Located on Smelter Alley, behind the Gathering Grounds, in a repurposed warehouse,...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Meet Yourself returns to downtown with new changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 150,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Tucson for Tucson Meet Yourself Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9. There will be some changes this year to make the festival more environmentally friendly. There will be no single-use water bottles at the event. Organizers are asking people to bring their own water bottle or they can buy an aluminum one and use the free refillable water stations.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
Candidates for Local and LD-19 Offices
The only contested race in Santa Cruz County local elections is the Superior Court Judge (Div 1) race between Jose Luis Castillo and Thomas Fink. Running unopposed are Juan Pablo Guzman, SCC Clerk of the Superior Court, Emilio Velasquez, Justice of the Peace, and Constable Eduardo Huerta. There are no...
New Teacher Profile:
Robin Kulibert, the new dual credit environmental biology teacher at PUHS, describes Patagonia schools as a family. “I love how casual yet serious about learning the school is,” she said. She is teaching one course at PUHS this year. “The essential question for the course is ‘What actions do...
KOLD-TV
Recycling Task Force to Halt Monthly Collections
The Patagonia Recycling Task Force has announced that it will suspend monthly collections of glass and cardboard effective in October. For nearly two years, the task force had been collecting the two commodities on the fourth Saturday of the month, alternating between the two recyclables. However, the group recently decided to stop those collections, at least for a few months, to remove the possibility that the collections are working against the new subscription-based curbside recycling service provided by Recyclops.
Let’s Go Get Stones: Monsoon Hiatus
Here it is. Summer 2022. Our second year of retirement. Our second summer in southeastern Arizona and it is a monsoon in full. I’ve taken a few weeks off from rockhounding to take stock of where I’ve been and what I’ve seen and what, if anything, that I have learned.
Patagonia Regional Times
Patagonia, AZ
ABOUT
Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/
