Incorporation is an inclusion of something as a part and whole for the people. The community of Corona de Tucson (CdT) has officially started the exploration process to incorporate. Its residents seek to preserve their environment as they pursue the path of their own township. From its history dating as early as the 1960s, CdT become a master-planned community being big on character, charm, and historical significance with its strong sense of camaraderie. Many are looking to ensure these tranquil sanctuaries are undisturbed by inequitable pricing by Tucson Water, local Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) taken away, and urban sprawl development created by a growing City of Tucson to our north, while wanting conveniences of having services closer to their homes.

CORONA DE TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO