Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Greg Abbott: Terror designation would allow Biden to get billions from cartels
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to make the case that the Biden administration should designate cartels as terrorist organizations.
UN nuclear watchdog indicates Iran rapidly expanding enrichment: report
A new report indicates that Iran is expanding its nuclear capabilities at an underground facility and moving faster than initially anticipated. A confidential report seen and reported on by Reuters on Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations, found that Iran is increasing its abilities to extract and enrich uranium at plants located at Natanz and Fordow.
Comments / 0