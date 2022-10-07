ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks, UCLA to kick off midday

The sold out matchup of Oregon and UCLA will kick off midday. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host the No. 11 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 22 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Both teams have...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 6

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 6 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 13 of 38 for 165 yards with a touchdown and nine carries for 52 yards in 42-10 loss to Georgia. Cale Millen, QB UConn: 1...
Oregon State QB decision for Washington State to be determined as Chance Nolan remains sidelined

Oregon State won’t name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Washington State until later this week as fifth-year junior Chance Nolan remains sidelined. Third-year freshman Ben Gulbranson made his first OSU career start last Saturday at Stanford. Nolan hasn’t participated since leaving the Utah game on Oct. 1 after the first quarter with what was called a neck strain. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Nolan is currently in concussion protocol.
Oregon State rally is a powerful deodorant, who’s the QB moving forward: 10 takeaways from thrilling win over Stanford

Now that you’ve had time to catch your breath following the Oregon State Beavers’ stunning 28-27 win over Stanford, here are 10 takeaways from the game:. There’s no more powerful deodorant in sports than a win. Oregon State is coated in that stuff Sunday after leaving Stanford with a thrilling win. As coach Jonathan Smith said afterward, to have a good season, teams must occasionally find a way to overcome a bad performance and win. OK, bad might be strong. It surely wasn’t good. Maybe below average.
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 49-22 win over Arizona Wildcats

No. 12 Oregon dominated Arizona, 49-22, Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Bo Nix scored three of seven rushing touchdowns for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12), who led 28-13 at halftime and blew the game open with three straight touchdowns to open the second half. Arizona (3-3, 1-1) allowed 300 rushing...
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
