Oregon Ducks, UCLA to kick off midday
The sold out matchup of Oregon and UCLA will kick off midday. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host the No. 11 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 22 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Both teams have...
Oregon Ducks ‘fully expect’ Michigan to make return trip of men’s basketball home-and-home series
Sooner or later Michigan may finally visit Eugene for the back half of a home-and-home men’s basketball series with Oregon that began three seasons ago, but it won’t be in 2022-23. Oregon defeated Michigan, 71-70 in overtime, on Dec. 14, 2019 at a sold out Crisler Arena. The...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 6
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 6 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 13 of 38 for 165 yards with a touchdown and nine carries for 52 yards in 42-10 loss to Georgia. Cale Millen, QB UConn: 1...
Oregon left tackle T.J. Bass named Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week for third time this season
Oregon’s T.J. Bass was recognized by the Pac-12 for his play against Arizona. Bass was named offensive lineman of the week for the third time this season while helping block for the Ducks to run for 306 yards and seven touchdowns and not allow a tackle for loss in a 49-22 win over the Wildcats.
Oregon State football: Luke Musgrave’s college future; Smith regrets kneeling on 2-point conversion
Has Oregon State seen the last of junior tight end Luke Musgrave?. Musgrave suffered a knee injury during the final minute of Oregon State’s 35-32 win over Fresno State on Sept. 11. Musgrave has not played since, and OSU coach Jonathan Smith told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he won’t return until at least November.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State, riding the high of a 28-27 comeback win at Stanford, returns to Reser Stadium for the first of two consecutive games when the Beavers play host to Washington State at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here is a first look at the Cougars:. Washington State at Oregon State. When: 6...
Bill Oram: Unbeaten UCLA gives soaring Oregon Ducks a chance at redemption
When Oregon had its doors blown off by Georgia on the first Saturday of the season, it was hard to envision the Ducks recovering to make much of a splash on the national stage. A 46-point blowout tends to lay a heavy blanket of fog on the horizon. That night...
Oregon State QB decision for Washington State to be determined as Chance Nolan remains sidelined
Oregon State won’t name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Washington State until later this week as fifth-year junior Chance Nolan remains sidelined. Third-year freshman Ben Gulbranson made his first OSU career start last Saturday at Stanford. Nolan hasn’t participated since leaving the Utah game on Oct. 1 after the first quarter with what was called a neck strain. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Nolan is currently in concussion protocol.
What they’re saying nationally, in Tucson after Oregon Ducks beat Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. The win sends the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) into a bye week tied atop the Pac-12. They will host UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Oct. 22. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Oregon State rally is a powerful deodorant, who’s the QB moving forward: 10 takeaways from thrilling win over Stanford
Now that you’ve had time to catch your breath following the Oregon State Beavers’ stunning 28-27 win over Stanford, here are 10 takeaways from the game:. There’s no more powerful deodorant in sports than a win. Oregon State is coated in that stuff Sunday after leaving Stanford with a thrilling win. As coach Jonathan Smith said afterward, to have a good season, teams must occasionally find a way to overcome a bad performance and win. OK, bad might be strong. It surely wasn’t good. Maybe below average.
Oregon State might have saved its season with unforgettable 28-27 comeback win over Stanford
College football teams are told they have 24 hours to celebrate a win or mourn a loss, then forget about it. Time to move on to next week’s opponent. Good luck with that, Oregon State. Left for dead several times during the second half, the Beavers constructed an improbable...
Oregon Ducks gain ground in college football polls after beating Arizona
The Oregon Ducks gained ground in the polls after beating the Arizona Wildcats. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) landed at No. 12 with 893 points in the AP poll and No. 11 with 885 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-22 win over the Wildcats. That’s up from No. 12 with 872 points and 823 points last week, respectively.
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 49-22 win over Arizona Wildcats
No. 12 Oregon dominated Arizona, 49-22, Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Bo Nix scored three of seven rushing touchdowns for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12), who led 28-13 at halftime and blew the game open with three straight touchdowns to open the second half. Arizona (3-3, 1-1) allowed 300 rushing...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Air quality advisory issued for Oregon counties as stale, warm air traps wildfire smoke ‘like a lid’
The state has issued an air quality advisory for several Oregon counties this week — including the hazy Portland area — as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of wind have caused wildfire smoke to linger above. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under...
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Linn Co. earthquake was largest to hit valley since ‘Spring Break Quake’ of ’93
The 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck near the small town of Lacomb in Linn County today at 5:52 a.m., was the largest earthquake to occur within the Willamette Valley since the “Spring Break Quake” of 1993.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove residents want answers after police chief and captain resign
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Why did they resign? That's the question several Cottage Grove residents have on their mind after Scott Shepherd and Conrad Gagner resigned as chief and captain of the city's police department on Wednesday, October 5. "It's hard to make a judgment as to whether or not...
