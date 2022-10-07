ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Report says COVID-19 pandemic impacted number of HIV cases, resources, treatments

By Lyanne Melendez via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQLSe_0iPNHqYa00

A new report found that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the number of HIV cases in the country.

That's because there was so much focus on fighting the pandemic, HIV testing and access to treatment were all halted for some time.

The headline is one that many feared. New HIV cases in San Francisco increased for the first time in nine years.

For starters, HIV clinics were forced to close during the peak of the pandemic.

"It's sort of very disheartening because we have this way of combating HIV and we fell. We completely backslid," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, the medical director of the HIV Clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

VIDEO: ABC7 at AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022

After two successful years of largely virtual events, AIDS Walk SF returned to Golden Gate Park on Sunday.

The report was sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Gilead and the advocacy group GLAAD.

The numbers are concerning. HIV testing dropped by 97% at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If they are not getting HIV tested, learning their HIV status, whether positive or negative, we see that that impact -- the way we treat and care for the whole person," said Shanell McGoy of Gilead Sciences.

As a result, the number of people diagnosed with HIV went down by 17% in 2020 compared to 2019.

RELATED: Breakthrough treatment makes American woman 3rd person to be cured of HIV

"The challenges resulted in less testing, a setback for us getting to zero cases and we're trying to pick it up," said Vincent Crisostomo of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

Without testing, many could not start on PREP, daily medication given to prevent HIV.

"We have been seeing quite a few patients in the hospital coming in with late-stage AIDS who never got diagnosed, so this is a very important time to bring up testing. Testing is so critical in HIV," said Gandhi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0iPNHqYa00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Health Experts Warn of Possible COVID Surge

Health experts are starting to track new variants and a slow surge in COVID cases overseas. They said this could be the first signs of the next COVID wave. In San Francisco, a steady stream of neighbors stopped by a vaccination site Wednesday to roll up their sleeves for the latest booster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuckerberg
SFist

Saturday Links: SF's Housing Market Seems to Be Calming Down

San Francisco's real estate market is finally slowing down. In a report from Redfin, homes sale prices are decreasing as inventory is rising; "I think for so many years, we've just been competing and competing, and now's the time to come in and find good value," said Amanda Jones, who is a member on the board of directors of the San Francisco Realtors Association. [Axios San Francisco]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Diseases#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health#The Hiv Clinic#Glaad#Gilead Sciences#American
sftimes.com

5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘One Chip Challenge’ sent Dublin students home with ‘adverse reactions’

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple students at a Dublin middle school were sent home after participating in the “One Chip Challenge” from TikTok, according to a statement from Dublin Unified School District. On Friday, Sept. 30, several students at the unnamed DUSD middle school were sent home “due to adverse reactions related to this product,” […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRON4 News

First Lady Jill Biden visiting San Francisco today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – First Lady Jill Biden is in San Francisco to tour the University of California San Francisco’s cancer center learn about the research done here and the many programs to support breast cancer patients. UCSF has one of the best facilities for cancer treatment and research, and it’s breast cancer awareness month. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Students and Staff Wounded in Oakland School Shooting

Six students and staff were wounded in a shooting at the King Estates campus in the Oakland hills, leaving two with life-threatening injuries. All the wounded were ages 18 or older and were associated with the campus. As of press time, police were still seeking those responsible for the shooting.
OAKLAND, CA
sneakernews.com

Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low

Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy