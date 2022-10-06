TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, October 7

On TV tonight, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse enjoy the next leg in their latest fishing trip and manage to land their biggest fish yet in the latest episode of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, the Button House spirits push Alison too far and have to make amends in this week's episode of Ghosts, and chilling new drama A Friend of the Family gets underway on Peacock. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, 9 pm, BBC Two

Paul Whitehouse breaks a Gone Fishing record this week. (Image credit: BBC/Owl Tv)

There’s great excitement on the banks of the River Mole in Reigate Hill, Surrey, as Paul Whitehouse catches the biggest fish in Gone Fishing history. The colossal carp is a real beauty, matched only minutes later by another whopper, this time a barbel – Paul, as you can imagine, is cock-a-hoop. But Paul isn’t the only one pulling gigantic fish out of the water, as the less experienced Bob Mortimer lands a huge carp and is delighted that it’s bigger than Paul’s and they can finally go and celebrate in a pub garden with two ice-cold pints of lager.

★★★★ JL

A Friend of the Family, Peacock on NOW

A Friend of the Family is based on a true story. (Image credit: Peacock)

The harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter was abducted in the 1970s by a man they considered a close friend, is brought to life in this compelling nine-part drama. The White Lotus ’ Jake Lacy plays charismatic businessman Robert Berchtold, who became obsessed with his neighbours’ daughter Jan ( Stranger Things ’ Hendrix Yancey) and befriended her entire family in order to kidnap her. Jan survived to tell the tale and is a producer on this chilling series, which also stars True Blood ’s Anna Paquin.

★★★★ TL

Ghosts, 8.30 pm, BBC One, iPlayer (box set)

Alison snaps at the spirits this week. (Image credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Alison ( Charlotte Ritchie ) has the patience of a saint to put up with the spectres who make so many demands on her time, but this week she finally snaps and gives them a right royal telling-off! Mike desperately attempts to give her a relaxing day off, which, unfortunately, leaves her even more stressed when his plans go awry! Meanwhile, after they’ve finished bickering about which of them tipped Alison over the edge, the ghosts then squabble over how best to make amends. Cue some truly hilarious and heartwarming moments which will leave you grinning from ear to ear!

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Dynasty season 5 , Netflix

Dynasty season 5 cast. (Image credit: CW channel)

The reboot of the iconic soap opera charting the ups and downs of the Carrington family has returned for its final season. The drama begins where season 4 ended as we discover whether Fallon, who was shot by her evil, husband-stealing assistant Eva, survived the attack. A host of familiar faces return for the final series including Grant Shaw as Blake Carrington, Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington and Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings Carrington. Also watch out for a new member of the family as British actress Eliza Bennet joins the show as a regular character called Amanda, a long-lost relative who was born and raised Europe who brings some serious baggage with her!

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Catherine Called Birdy, Prime Video

Bella Ramsey stars as Lady Catherine, aka Birdy. (Image credit: Amazon )

Lena Dunham won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her era-defining US comedy Girls and now she brings us a very different look at the challenges of young womanhood in this witty and light-hearted historical comedy. Based on a children’s book by Karen Cushman and set in 13th-century England, the film follows a spirited 14-year-old— played with charm by The Worst Witch ’s Bella Ramsey (who's due to star in The Last of Us ) —as she dodges a host of undesirable and wealthy suitors. It’s funny and frivolous fare, with big names including Andrew Scott, David Bradley, Sophie Okonedo, Russell Brand and Lesley Sharp dropping in for memorable appearances.

★★★★ SM

Live Sport

Women's International Football: England v USA, 7.30 pm (k-o 8 pm), ITV

7.30 pm (k-o 8 pm), ITV UEFA Europa League, Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia, 7.15 pm (k-o 8 pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

