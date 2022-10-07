ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

NC man charged with murder in York SC killing of woman and son, sheriff says

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 4 days ago

A North Carolina man was arrested on double murder charges late Thursday night for the South Carolina shooting deaths of a woman and her son in York County, officials said.

Paul Eugene Bumgardner, 45, of Gastonia , N.C., was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home in Gaston County west of Charlotte, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

He is charged with killing Betty Reynolds, 71, and her son, Barry Reynolds, 40, on Sept. 27. Deputies found them fatally shot at their home on Saddle Ridge Road, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

Officials have not disclosed a motive, but Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Bumgardner knew the mother and son. Officials have not said how they knew each other.

Bumgardner is also charged with burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in custody in North Carolina pending extradition back to South Carolina, sheriff officials said.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

The site of the shooting is south of the North Carolina state line, between Fort Mill and Tega Cay close to Interstate 77.

ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

