NC man charged with murder in York SC killing of woman and son, sheriff says

A North Carolina man was arrested on double murder charges late Thursday night for the South Carolina shooting deaths of a woman and her son in York County, officials said.

Paul Eugene Bumgardner, 45, of Gastonia , N.C., was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home in Gaston County west of Charlotte, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

He is charged with killing Betty Reynolds, 71, and her son, Barry Reynolds, 40, on Sept. 27. Deputies found them fatally shot at their home on Saddle Ridge Road, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

Officials have not disclosed a motive, but Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Bumgardner knew the mother and son. Officials have not said how they knew each other.

Bumgardner is also charged with burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in custody in North Carolina pending extradition back to South Carolina, sheriff officials said.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

The site of the shooting is south of the North Carolina state line, between Fort Mill and Tega Cay close to Interstate 77.