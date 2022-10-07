Davis police arrest man suspected of pointing ghost gun at victim in confrontation

Investigators made an arrest and confiscated a ghost gun used in a confrontation between two men at a Davis intersection, police said.

The investigation began Monday after a 21-year-old man told officers a man he knew, 19-year-old Isaac Salas of Davis, had brandished a gun during a confrontation, the Davis Police Department announced Thursday in a social media post.

Police said the two men had been involved in a short dispute at a business, before they left separately in their own vehicles. The armed confrontation occurred shortly after at the nearby intersection of Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard.

The vehicles had stopped at a red traffic light. Police said the 21-year-old man got out of his vehicle to speak to Salas, who got out of his car and pointed a gun at the victim.

Salas then got back in his car and left the area, police said. There was no indication that shots were fired or that anyone was injured in the confrontation.

Detectives and officers on Wednesday served a search warrant at Salas’ home in the 2000 block of F Street. Police said the investigators found a loaded privately manufactured firearm, also known as a ghost gun, in Salas’ vehicle. Investigators believe the ghost gun was used in the confrontation.

Police arrested Salas on suspicion of committing felony assault with a deadly weapon, exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possessing an illegally manufactured firearm.