ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Davis police arrest man suspected of pointing ghost gun at victim in confrontation

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Investigators made an arrest and confiscated a ghost gun used in a confrontation between two men at a Davis intersection, police said.

The investigation began Monday after a 21-year-old man told officers a man he knew, 19-year-old Isaac Salas of Davis, had brandished a gun during a confrontation, the Davis Police Department announced Thursday in a social media post.

Police said the two men had been involved in a short dispute at a business, before they left separately in their own vehicles. The armed confrontation occurred shortly after at the nearby intersection of Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard.

The vehicles had stopped at a red traffic light. Police said the 21-year-old man got out of his vehicle to speak to Salas, who got out of his car and pointed a gun at the victim.

Salas then got back in his car and left the area, police said. There was no indication that shots were fired or that anyone was injured in the confrontation.

Detectives and officers on Wednesday served a search warrant at Salas’ home in the 2000 block of F Street. Police said the investigators found a loaded privately manufactured firearm, also known as a ghost gun, in Salas’ vehicle. Investigators believe the ghost gun was used in the confrontation.

Police arrested Salas on suspicion of committing felony assault with a deadly weapon, exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possessing an illegally manufactured firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVcNg_0iPNHTRz00
Investigators on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022, released a photo of a privately manufactured firearm, commonly known as a ghost gun, that they believe was used in a confrontation at intersection of Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard in Davis, California. Davis Police Department

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night.  According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
LINCOLN, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect convicted in drive-through ambush killing

The Sacramento County District Attorney announced a man has been convicted of ambushing and murdering a victim at a McDonald’s drive-through on Florin Road. Isaiah Frazier was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Nehemiah Barksdale. The jury also found true the allegation that Frazier personally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Crime & Safety
Davis, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Fox40

Man dies from ‘medical issue’ following arrest in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said a man died from a “medical issue” following his arrest on Sept. 28 in Roseville. According to police, officers pulled the man over around 2:00 p.m. on Vista Grand Boulevard after his car and license plate matched a report of stolen auto parts the officers were responding to.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ghost Gun#Olive Drive
CBS Sacramento

Man found with stab wounds inside a North Highlands residence dies

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A man discovered with at least one stab wound inside a North Highlands residence Saturday died on scene.Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way regarding a disturbance. The caller advised that they heard a possible gunshot that came from or near the residence and requested officers respond check that the residents were safe, according to the sheriff's department.That's when deputies located the unidentified man suffering from at least one stab wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The circumstances, including the motive, of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information or suspect information is available at this time.The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead, another injured in stabbing on Broadway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Saturday evening. The Sacramento Police Department reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead from at least one stab wound and another suffering major injuries, according to officials.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting near Hiram Johnson High School prompts Sacramento Police response

SACRAMENTO — An investigation has been opened after a shooting near Hiram Johnson High School.At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the school.When they arrived, they discovered the shooting took place near 65th and 14th Avenue, next to the school parking lot.Sacramento City Unified School District stated that there were some students and staff on campus at the time of the shooting. They were quickly taken inside, where a modified lockdown was ordered because most students and staff were already gone.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road has been ID'd

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say the man was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 38 year old Andre Bryson, of Sacramento.Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

38K+
Followers
730
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy