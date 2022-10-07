ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KEYC

UMN service workers to potentially strike

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Service workers at the University of Minnesota will announce the results of their strike authorization vote later today. The strike vote comes as 1,500 workers seek better wages and employment practices. Should a strike be authorized, dining services and facilities operations could be brought to a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault County Register

BEA votes to ‘discharge’ a teacher

The Blue Earth Area School Board passed a resolution during their meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 4, which terminated the employment of a BEA teacher. The resolution did not name the teacher, but did say it was for “Immediately discharging Teacher A.”. Several days after the meeting, Teacher A...
BLUE EARTH, MN
Government
KEYC

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Pickleball

To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, of Nicollet, was riding his black electric bicycle when he last made contact with family. UMN service workers to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tips and advice for runners participating in the Mankato Marathon

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa give tips and advice on how to prepare for the upcoming Mankato Marathon. The Mankato Marathon starts in downtown Mankato and will take place Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit MankatoMarathon.com.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help. Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness. PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament. Updated: 2 hours ago. Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Kickboxing punches way to popularity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From the different variations of the sport to its overall benefits, one local gym is highlighting all that kickboxing has to offer. Kelsey and Lisa got their own lesson Monday on Kato Living on the basics of kickboxing at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
SuperTalk 1270

MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?

First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat

SANDERS IN DULUTH: Race for Minnesota AG comes to the Northland. Bernie Sanders made his way to the Northland Thursday night to rally support for DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison. Smith, other representatives gather to discuss next federal Farm Bill. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. The goal...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. The court partnered with McDonalds of Mankato to host the Ronald McDonald House Charities Pickleball Classic. “It goes beyond the actual tournament, that what these players come together for is beyond the...
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero

Colin Tucker slid on rubber waders, hoisted a 50 pound pack stuffed with carbon dioxide and methane analyzers and other heavy scientific monitoring equipment, and prepared to trudge through a mucky bog in northern Minnesota. It is home to a key ingredient in the world’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea

ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Lamplighter lives on 209 Pub and Grill

Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day and Mankato community members are hoping to use the day as an opportunity to educate and discuss the history of our own land. Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools holding walk for Indigenous...
MANKATO, MN
Salon

Minnesota GOPer pushes conspiracy that schools gave litter boxes to kids identifying as "furries"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Minnesota, Republican Scott Jensen — who is running against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 midterms — has promoted a bizarre conspiracy which claims that public schools are allowing children to use litter boxes instead of restrooms if they identify as "furry." Now, according to KARE TV 11 (the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis/St. Paul), Jensen is drawing criticism from teachers and school officials for repeating a myth that has no basis in reality.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License

The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
MINNESOTA STATE

