KEYC
UMN service workers to potentially strike
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Service workers at the University of Minnesota will announce the results of their strike authorization vote later today. The strike vote comes as 1,500 workers seek better wages and employment practices. Should a strike be authorized, dining services and facilities operations could be brought to a...
KEYC
St. Peter Public Schools holding walk for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools will be doing its part to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The school’s Native American Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a walk today to celebrate all different “walks” of life. The walk begins at 5 p.m. starting...
Faribault County Register
BEA votes to ‘discharge’ a teacher
The Blue Earth Area School Board passed a resolution during their meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 4, which terminated the employment of a BEA teacher. The resolution did not name the teacher, but did say it was for “Immediately discharging Teacher A.”. Several days after the meeting, Teacher A...
The state of 2022 early voting in Minnesota: It’s not 2020 anymore
Local elections offices have accepted 49,575 ballots in the first two weeks of early voting and mail voting. By this time in 2020, more than six times as many pre-Election-Day ballots – 336,017 – had been accepted for processing, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota secretary of state.
boreal.org
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
KEYC
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Pickleball
To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, of Nicollet, was riding his black electric bicycle when he last made contact with family.
KEYC
Tips and advice for runners participating in the Mankato Marathon
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa give tips and advice on how to prepare for the upcoming Mankato Marathon. The Mankato Marathon starts in downtown Mankato and will take place Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit MankatoMarathon.com.
KEYC
MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help. Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness. PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament. Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event
KEYC
Kickboxing punches way to popularity
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From the different variations of the sport to its overall benefits, one local gym is highlighting all that kickboxing has to offer. Kelsey and Lisa got their own lesson Monday on Kato Living on the basics of kickboxing at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Mankato.
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
KEYC
Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
SANDERS IN DULUTH: Race for Minnesota AG comes to the Northland. Bernie Sanders made his way to the Northland Thursday night to rally support for DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison. Smith, other representatives gather to discuss next federal Farm Bill. The goal
KEYC
PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. The court partnered with McDonalds of Mankato to host the Ronald McDonald House Charities Pickleball Classic. “It goes beyond the actual tournament, that what these players come together for is beyond the...
mprnews.org
Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero
Colin Tucker slid on rubber waders, hoisted a 50 pound pack stuffed with carbon dioxide and methane analyzers and other heavy scientific monitoring equipment, and prepared to trudge through a mucky bog in northern Minnesota. It is home to a key ingredient in the world’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
KARE
MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea
ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
KEYC
Lamplighter lives on 209 Pub and Grill
Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day and Mankato community members are hoping to use the day as an opportunity to educate and discuss the history of our own land. Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday.
Minnesota Frontline Workers to Receive Over $400 in Stimulus Checks
Frontline workers will be receiving stimulus checks for more than $400 as a thank-you for their hard work. (source) Beginning October 5th, one-time payments of $487.45 are being issued to 1,025,655 taxpayers. (source)
Holt Public Schools cancels in-class Halloween
According to a statement from superintendent David Hornak, the district has decided to do away with Halloween activities because they've proved to be a distraction.
Minnesota GOPer pushes conspiracy that schools gave litter boxes to kids identifying as "furries"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Minnesota, Republican Scott Jensen — who is running against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 midterms — has promoted a bizarre conspiracy which claims that public schools are allowing children to use litter boxes instead of restrooms if they identify as "furry." Now, according to KARE TV 11 (the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis/St. Paul), Jensen is drawing criticism from teachers and school officials for repeating a myth that has no basis in reality.
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License
The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
