GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be uneventful overall, even with a cold front that tracks through Colorado on Tuesday. The cold front is likely to be a dry front for our area. An east-to-west upslope wind could bring rain and snow on the high peaks to areas along and east of the Continental Divide - including, perhaps, around Denver. A north-to-south wind blowing into the Western Slope will carry cooler, drier air into our area. We aren’t likely to get the rain, but temperatures are still likely to take a tumble for us. That temperature tumble will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO