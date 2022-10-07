Read full article on original website
City of Grand Junction ARPA committee decides on six projects for funding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides state and local governments funding. The City of Grand Junction received $10.4 million and is anticipating using 9 million dollars to fund projects across the grand valley. $1.4 million was allocated to Visit Grand Junction, the Air Alliance, and the Sports Commission to offset lodging tax revenue loss.
Co 13 Rio Blanco Hill Widening Project begins
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Rio Blanco Hill is located in Garfield County on Colorado Highway 13, and will undergo safety maintenance and improvements including widening the road, embankment and drainage work. Road work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 through Oct. 20. Saturday...
Christmas Tree Permits available soon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Although the Christmas season is still a few months away, permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will soon be available for purchase. Permits will be available on October 13, 2022. Purchasers are asked to thoroughly...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chin and Wink’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Chin and Wink!. We don’t have just one pet of the week for you this week, but two! Chin and Wink are four-year-old toy Poodle sisters. The two are pretty shy at first as they are under socialized, however; they are very sweet once they become comfortable in their surroundings.
Tuesday cold front kicks up the wind, but cooling will be small
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be uneventful overall, even with a cold front that tracks through Colorado on Tuesday. The cold front is likely to be a dry front for our area. An east-to-west upslope wind could bring rain and snow on the high peaks to areas along and east of the Continental Divide - including, perhaps, around Denver. A north-to-south wind blowing into the Western Slope will carry cooler, drier air into our area. We aren’t likely to get the rain, but temperatures are still likely to take a tumble for us. That temperature tumble will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings.
Dry conditions for the valleys, showers for the mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Little has changed over the weekend as our valleys remain dry, and we see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. In terms of temperatures, they have fluctuated but only by a few degrees. Today, Grand Junction and Montrose remained close to yesterday, staying in the mid to lower the 70s. In the San Juans, scattered showers have made their presence, which will continue throughout the remainder of the day before approaching the nighttime hours.
Beautiful conditions persist for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Conditions remain beautiful across the Western Slope. Most of the San Juans remained dry with a light patchy shower in spots, but most storm activity concentrated near the four corners region. For the valleys, conditions have stayed dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures have remained in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and lower 70s for Montrose.
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. Aaron Frost, age 18, of Grand Junction, CO has been arrested and taken to...
