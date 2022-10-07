ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing, endangered woman

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered. Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George. Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
BLUFFTON, SC
counton2.com

Missing child in Summerville has been located, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12 year old last seen Thursday evening. According to SPD, Nico Ortiz was last seen walking from Weatherstone toward Target. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt. Ortiz has brown hair...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a Ladson carjacking led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Roger Lavar Smalls, 33, of North Charleston, was arrested and taken to an area hospital for evaluation, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Smalls was booked early Sunday morning on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender, possession of cocaine and failure to report striking fixtures on a highway, Knapp said.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Man facing new charges after weekend Ladson carjacking, chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who Charleston County deputies say carjacked a woman and then led them on a chase now faces three additional charges in the incident. Roger Lavar Smalls, 33, of North Charleston, has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. He also faces earlier charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender, possession of cocaine and failure to report striking fixtures on a highway, Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Spd#Azalea#Law Enforcement
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking

Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
LADSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
counton2.com

MPPD: Missing child with special needs found safe

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) said that the child was found by a family member walking through his neighborhood and is home safe. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Friday evening for a missing child with special needs.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Coroner investigating bones, possible coffin found in Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the discovery of bones and what appears to be an old coffin in the Wando River Friday. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the coroner’s office received word Friday from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources about the recovery of several bones.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m. A Chevrolet truck drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy