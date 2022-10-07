Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered. Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George. Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
Missing child in Summerville has been located, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12 year old last seen Thursday evening. According to SPD, Nico Ortiz was last seen walking from Weatherstone toward Target. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt. Ortiz has brown hair...
Man facing new charges after weekend Ladson carjacking, chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who Charleston County deputies say carjacked a woman and then led them on a chase now faces three additional charges in the incident. Roger Lavar Smalls, 33, of North Charleston, has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. He also faces earlier charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender, possession of cocaine and failure to report striking fixtures on a highway, Knapp said.
Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd, troopers search for vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in North Charleston Saturday night. According to SCHP, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bike on Ashley Phosphate Road at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Reports say a vehicle traveling […]
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking
Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a crash that left a cyclist dead. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Pye said an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound...
MPPD: Missing child with special needs found safe
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) said that the child was found by a family member walking through his neighborhood and is home safe. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Friday evening for a missing child with special needs.
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Coroner investigating bones, possible coffin found in Wando River
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the discovery of bones and what appears to be an old coffin in the Wando River Friday. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the coroner’s office received word Friday from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources about the recovery of several bones.
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m. A Chevrolet truck drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according...
Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
