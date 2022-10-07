CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who Charleston County deputies say carjacked a woman and then led them on a chase now faces three additional charges in the incident. Roger Lavar Smalls, 33, of North Charleston, has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. He also faces earlier charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender, possession of cocaine and failure to report striking fixtures on a highway, Knapp said.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO