Big Sandy, TX

KSLA

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for October 12th, 2022

Dr. Andrew Yoder and Staff at I Focus Vision Center is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Fans react to inaugural Rose City Music Festival

Music fans from different areas of East Texas screamed and jumped with excitement on Saturday night at the downtown Tyler Square for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Cherish Green, from Nacogdoches, started a chant that echoed, “Nelly, Nelly, Nelly” among VIP crowd members. “I’m in love,” she...
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
#Fish Fillet#East Texas#Cooking#Catfish#Food Drink#Tyler#Circle M Crawfish
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Deer bow-hunting season begins in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - For many East Texas hunters, it is a definitive test of a hunter’s skill during deer season, not with a bullet, but with an arrow. Stealth, patience and a steady aim are all needed if you are to bag a deer with an arrow. “The...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gregg County declares November adoption month

KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. The Gregg County Commissioners proclaimed November 2022 to be National Adoption Month on Monday morning, “celebrating a family for every child.”. Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Rose City Music Festival performances

Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III, and Untold Story hit the stage Saturday night for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Headlining the show was East Texas native Koe Wetzel, a platinum-selling country-rocker. Wetzel, who is currently signed with Columbia Records, released his fifth album Hell Paso last month. Untold...
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Enola Gay Mathews joins News-Telegram staff

Enola Gay Mathews recently joined the Sulphur Springs News-Telegram family. She will have the role of Community Liaison as she uses her wealth of local experience and contacts to put her own distinctive spin on happenings in Hopkins County. 'I am so proud to welcome Enola Gay Mathews to our...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Grand Saline beats Arp 31-13

ARP, Texas — The Grand Saline Indians went head-to-head with the Arp Tigers in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Grand Saline came away with the win, defeating Arp, 31-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
GRAND SALINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX

