Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Start time set for WVU football vs. Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the kick time for next Saturday’s football game between West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will clash in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on either FS1 or FS2, depending on the TV schedule for the MLB postseason.
LUBBOCK, TX
WTRF

WVU football injury update: Charles Woods could be nearing return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown indicated that injured cornerback Charles Woods could be close to returning to action. West Virginia’s preseason all-conference honoree is “at least a week out,” according to the head coach. Woods hasn’t played since exiting the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers cap nonconference slate with Lehigh

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Lehigh in its nonconference finale on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tuesday is Fan Appreciation Night, with the first 500 fans in attendance eligible to receive a ticket to redeem for a “Mountaineer Soccer” pint glass at the end of the match. It’s also the second Dollar Night of the season, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1, as well as the second post-match autograph session.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU earns first Sun Belt win over ODU with goal bonanza

Freshman striker Caldeira nets brace as WVU finally gets on the board in the SBC. West Virginia finally broke through, and it did it in a big way. An early brace by Marcus Caldeira gave the Mountaineers their first scores in the Sun Belt Conference and helped set up a 4-0 road victory over Old Dominion. The win is WVU’s first in the league after four matches.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Brown searching for “best pieces” on defense during bye week

WVU's defense continues to cause concern: "In the first half, we didn't play good at any level." Neal Brown is using this bye week to find answers for his defense. West Virginia’s offense is among the most improved units in the country. Even its lackluster yardage in its loss to Texas was just below par for its past seasons, and it still averages over 450 yards per game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF

No Injuries in Wheeling House Fire

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. . Firefighters were dispatched to 243 Kruger Street around 3:50 a.m. First responding units arriving on scene were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

“Our Legacy Our Future” Awards honor historic preservation in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2022 “Our Legacy Our Future” Historic Preservation Awards held their first ceremony in two years at Independence Hall, and several West Virginians from around the community were honored for their individual work, historic preservation, and organization in our community. Wheeling is a...
WHEELING, WV

