Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Start time set for WVU football vs. Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the kick time for next Saturday’s football game between West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will clash in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on either FS1 or FS2, depending on the TV schedule for the MLB postseason.
WTRF
WVU football injury update: Charles Woods could be nearing return
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown indicated that injured cornerback Charles Woods could be close to returning to action. West Virginia’s preseason all-conference honoree is “at least a week out,” according to the head coach. Woods hasn’t played since exiting the...
WTRF
Mountaineers cap nonconference slate with Lehigh
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Lehigh in its nonconference finale on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tuesday is Fan Appreciation Night, with the first 500 fans in attendance eligible to receive a ticket to redeem for a “Mountaineer Soccer” pint glass at the end of the match. It’s also the second Dollar Night of the season, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1, as well as the second post-match autograph session.
WTRF
WVU earns first Sun Belt win over ODU with goal bonanza
Freshman striker Caldeira nets brace as WVU finally gets on the board in the SBC. West Virginia finally broke through, and it did it in a big way. An early brace by Marcus Caldeira gave the Mountaineers their first scores in the Sun Belt Conference and helped set up a 4-0 road victory over Old Dominion. The win is WVU’s first in the league after four matches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Brown searching for “best pieces” on defense during bye week
WVU's defense continues to cause concern: "In the first half, we didn't play good at any level." Neal Brown is using this bye week to find answers for his defense. West Virginia’s offense is among the most improved units in the country. Even its lackluster yardage in its loss to Texas was just below par for its past seasons, and it still averages over 450 yards per game.
WTRF
The many factors, including a Hall of Fame head coach’s personality, that led Erik Stevenson to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Erik Stevenson is accustomed to joining a new team. The fifth-year senior guard played two seasons at Wichita State before a pair of one-year stints at Washington and South Carolina. He is in the midst of his latest one-season stop. Stevenson will play his final season...
WTRF
45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
WTRF
Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
No Injuries in Wheeling House Fire
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. . Firefighters were dispatched to 243 Kruger Street around 3:50 a.m. First responding units arriving on scene were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from...
WTRF
“Our Legacy Our Future” Awards honor historic preservation in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2022 “Our Legacy Our Future” Historic Preservation Awards held their first ceremony in two years at Independence Hall, and several West Virginians from around the community were honored for their individual work, historic preservation, and organization in our community. Wheeling is a...
WTRF
Fall Outreach Festival to provide resources for the homeless population
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling, along with several social service agencies, are hosting a fall festival for members of the homeless population on Thursday, October 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Heritage Port in Wheeling. The event will provide homeless people with a chance...
Comments / 0