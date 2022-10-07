Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A section of Poplar Avenue is currently shut down after a water main break early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m. Action News 5 received reports of a water main break. So far, 15 customers have been impacted. Memphis Police Department says all lanes in both directions...
lakelandcurrents.com
Minor Changes Coming To Neighborhood Kensington Manor
At last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, recently hired city planning director Paul Luker gave an overview of Kensington Manor neighborhood. The neighborhood is a planned development which will include 111 single-family residential lots, developed on 64.84 acres at the southeast corner of Highway 70 and Evergreen Road. Kensington Manor already has multiple homes built and it’s expected to include five phases before it’s complete. The developer on record is Renaissance and the homes are constructed by Regency Homebuilders. According to Mr. Luker several changes modifications have been requested for the neighborhood in the upcoming phases.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 40 near North [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
actionnews5.com
Person critical after crash on Winchester Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Winchester Road near the intersection of McCorkle Road. Two vehicles were involved. There’s no word on what caused the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stretch of I-240 down to one lane after two-car accident, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police investigation has shut down traffic lanes along I-240 at S. Parkway. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area regarding a two-car accident just before 11 a.m. Officers are on the scene working to clear the road of debris. No injuries...
Progress means headaches for drivers in French Fort Historic District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road work in Memphis means progress, but the closure of the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge near I-55 is making driving a little more difficult for people living in the French Fort Historic. The bridge is closed for demolition and is part of a nearly year-long road construction project that includes Riverside Drive. People […]
actionnews5.com
Frayser residence caught fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a fire at a Frayser residence. The fire took place on Monday evening on Melissa Drive. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-car crash causes delays on I-240, TDOT says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is backed up on I-240 Westbound near the Mill Branch exit. TDOT is reporting a multi-car crash at mile marker 24.8. The crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Westbound Left Lane of 3 Lanes are blocked and the Left Shoulder. Download the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
actionnews5.com
Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Kroger gas station over the weekend. Memphis police officers responded to a shooting at Kroger on Riverdale Road Sunday afternoon where a man was found dead at the gas station. The suspect fled the scene in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiences staffing shortage amid system outages, long lines
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Office locations are scheduled to resume normal hours Monday after several outages were reported Friday and over the weekend. The outages come amid severe staffing shortages within the clerk’s office. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert took to Facebook Sunday to...
actionnews5.com
1 civilian, 2 firefighters injured in Frayser apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a Frayser apartment complex Monday evening. According to the MFD, the fire was brought under control at 5:05 p.m on Melissa Drive. A civilian was taken to the hospital non-critical due to smoke inhalation, said MFD. MFD also...
Driver dead after striking tree in East Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County driver is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on North Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road at around 7 p.m. The Shelby County Fire Department pronounced the driver dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office says only one […]
Firefighters battle blaze at Frayser apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is battling a huge fire at townhomes in Frayser. In a video, huge flames can be seen coming out of Annie’s townhomes. Many firefighters are seen in the video working to shut the blaze down. FOX13 will update you with more...
One man dead after shooting on Union Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Ave. Sunday, Oct 9 around 5:20 p.m. Memphis Police Department said the shooting victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and he was found lying on his back. According to...
Two hurt, one dead after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a night out at a lounge in Parkway Village. WREG spoke to a witness who says he was disturbed by the actions of police and others who were on the scene. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Prohibition Lounge in the 4800 block of American Way […]
One injured after Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Fire Department honors fallen heroes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Mid-Southerners paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Fifty-six fallen firefighters were honored at Memphis’s Annual Firefighters Memorial Service. For each name etched in stone on the wall of honor, a rose...
Comments / 0