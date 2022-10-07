At last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, recently hired city planning director Paul Luker gave an overview of Kensington Manor neighborhood. The neighborhood is a planned development which will include 111 single-family residential lots, developed on 64.84 acres at the southeast corner of Highway 70 and Evergreen Road. Kensington Manor already has multiple homes built and it’s expected to include five phases before it’s complete. The developer on record is Renaissance and the homes are constructed by Regency Homebuilders. According to Mr. Luker several changes modifications have been requested for the neighborhood in the upcoming phases.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO