Read full article on original website
Related
Pocatello City Council approves Nichols and Mangum for Seats 2 and 3
Their terms take effect immediately, and they will fulfill the remaining terms through December 2023. The post Pocatello City Council approves Nichols and Mangum for Seats 2 and 3 appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on 49-unit complex for low-income senior citizens
POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month. NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021. “It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Idaho Falls Police expand K-9 unit
The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement. The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch
Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, the Taproom will open for lunch 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. The post Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Post Register
Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man
A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity
A local animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help. The post Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Goody's and Buddy's under new ownership, ButterBurr's relocating
POCATELLO — Three restaurants that have collectively graced the Gate City for more than 140 years are embracing new beginnings following some big changes. The owners of both Goody’s Deli & Pub and Buddy’s Italian have decided to retire and have sold the businesses and ButterBurr’s is preparing to move from its Yellowstone Avenue location to West Cedar Street in a building that has formerly housed two other restaurants. The...
eastidahonews.com
Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
kmvt
Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Girls won the 2022 4A state golf championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls. Ava Schroeder (-11) secured the top individual prize and a course record. Twin Falls Boys finished third overall, with Derek Lekkerkerk finishing third in individual scoring.
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment
BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
ksl.com
Egg-cellent surprise: Idaho family's hen lays giant eggs with another inside
IDAHO FALLS — A backyard hen surprised a local family after they noticed she laid a giant egg, only to discover it had another egg inside of it. The most interesting part? It's happened seven times!. Madison Rosenkrance lives in Idaho Falls with her husband and four kids. She...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
Comments / 1