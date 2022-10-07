ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on 49-unit complex for low-income senior citizens

POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month. NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021. “It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,”...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Police expand K-9 unit

The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement. The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man

A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant

POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

NEW BEGINNINGS: Goody's and Buddy's under new ownership, ButterBurr's relocating

POCATELLO — Three restaurants that have collectively graced the Gate City for more than 140 years are embracing new beginnings following some big changes. The owners of both Goody’s Deli & Pub and Buddy’s Italian have decided to retire and have sold the businesses and ButterBurr’s is preparing to move from its Yellowstone Avenue location to West Cedar Street in a building that has formerly housed two other restaurants. The...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
FORT HALL, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Girls won the 2022 4A state golf championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls. Ava Schroeder (-11) secured the top individual prize and a course record. Twin Falls Boys finished third overall, with Derek Lekkerkerk finishing third in individual scoring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks

Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
BASALT, ID

