DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen.
Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities.
DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Jackson Road in McAllen. Attached to the pickup truck was a towed Keystone travel trailer.Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting
During the inspection, investigators found 55 tape-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a compartment of the trailer. The drugs were valued at more than $1.2 million, authorities estimated.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 1