DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 4 days ago

McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen.

Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Jackson Road in McAllen. Attached to the pickup truck was a towed Keystone travel trailer.

During the inspection, investigators found 55 tape-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a compartment of the trailer. The drugs were valued at more than $1.2 million, authorities estimated.

