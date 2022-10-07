Read full article on original website
Anonymous user 99
3d ago
Like the design, hate the 'Team Kentucky ' part. The Horse Council plate is the one I like best.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there an extra fee for disability parking plates?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a parking lot, at least one spot is designated for disability parking. Vehicles are identified by a placard that hangs inside the vehicle, or – in cases of longer-term mobility issues – a disability parking license plate. Several laws in the Kentucky code...
wpsdlocal6.com
New 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate option coming soon
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear announced Thursday Kentuckians will soon have a new standard license plate option to choose from. According to a release from the Governors' Communication's Office, the design is meant to showcase state pride, unity, and strength. In a statement included in the release, Beshear said:...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
Ky. commission finalizing grant process for opioid settlement funds
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Commission will soon open the process to distribute part of the state’s roughly $480 million opioid settlement.
Northern Kentucky Pro-Choice Demonstrators Ask Voters to Reject Amendment 2
Amendment 2 would remove constitutional protections to abortion care access in Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
wdrb.com
Jewish woman challenging Kentucky abortion law appears on national news show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three Jewish women from Louisville who have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion laws appeared on a national news show Sunday. Lisa Sobel is one of the three women who filed a lawsuit Thursday against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. Sobel appear on CNN talking about her fears of undergoing another round of fertility treatments under current law.
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
Wave 3
Eating Disorders increase; Care options in Kentucky
Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Jefferson County. We’re less than a month away from Election Day. The mid-term elections are on November 8th and the deadline to register is coming up fast. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October 8, 2022. Updated: Oct. 8,...
wcluradio.com
2022 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductees announced
BOWLING GREEN — The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame is adding three new members. Katy Cecil, Addie Henry, and Wilma Pace make up the 14th class. The 2022 Hall of Fame members, chosen by a statewide selection committee, will be inducted Friday, Nov. 4, on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
middlesboronews.com
Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky
Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
wdrb.com
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Magnificent Dust Devil in Central Kentucky Captured on Video
DUST DEVILS -- VACATION FRINGE BENEFITS. As a kid, I would press my nose against the window and take in everything I could on our many vacations; we never missed a year. And as you travel out west, as we did so often, you see a lot of dust devils whip up...and big ones, too.
WSAZ
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County are closed after an accident, the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department says. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was traveling west on the interstate when his tire blew out, causing him to go off the road and through the median into the eastbound lanes between the Cannonsburg/Ashland and Grayson exits.
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
This is the Weirdest Tradition in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When you think of things that your state is known for, do any of these activities or traditions sound weird to you?. Each state has its own history. They also celebrate that history based on events, or influential people with various traditions. To people who aren't from that state, these traditions may seem weird, quirky, peculiar, or just off the wall. However, to those who grew up with these traditions year after year, they are simply normal.
