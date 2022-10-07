ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

presidiosentinel.com

Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis

Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Parent Claims Valley Center High Staff Could've Prevented On-Campus Brawl

A parent of a Valley Center High School student suspended for his part in a violent on-campus brawl is accusing school administrators of ignoring complaints and failing to de-escalate inter-student tension before the boys came to blows. There was arguing, pushing and punching between fifth and sixth periods at Valley...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death of San Diego Resident

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Justice' Delivered: Instacart Workers in California to Receive Money from Settlement Reached in San Diego

A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney's Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday. The proposed judgment between the City...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son

When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
SAN DIEGO, CA

