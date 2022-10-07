Read full article on original website
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
Group attacked, carjacked in Southcrest area, San Diego Police say
Several people were injured early Monday morning during a reported carjacking in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood.
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
San Marcos residents asked to help locate gunman
At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents reported seeing and hearing the man shooting a handgun in the area, but not targeting anyone.
presidiosentinel.com
Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis
Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
NBC San Diego
Parent Claims Valley Center High Staff Could've Prevented On-Campus Brawl
A parent of a Valley Center High School student suspended for his part in a violent on-campus brawl is accusing school administrators of ignoring complaints and failing to de-escalate inter-student tension before the boys came to blows. There was arguing, pushing and punching between fifth and sixth periods at Valley...
NBC San Diego
Flaming Hot Dog Cart Draws Concern Over Illegal Street Vending in Gaslamp District
Street vending in the Gaslamp Quarter is a topic of debate once again. “Every weekend, starting on Thursday all the way through Sunday, you'll see no less than 50 illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter,” Executive Director of Gaslamp Quarter Association Michael Trimble said. Street vending has been limited...
NBC San Diego
Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death of San Diego Resident
A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
‘Justice' Delivered: Instacart Workers in California to Receive Money from Settlement Reached in San Diego
A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney's Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday. The proposed judgment between the City...
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
Found: Missing Spring Valley teen
A missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl has been located, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Son arrested after parents assaulted, knife thrown at officer
An 18-year-old man suspected of attacking his parents and throwing a knife at an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood was arrested Sunday, authorities said.
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.
SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
KPBS
San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son
When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
Sheriff's Department investigates man's in-custody death
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was taken into San Diego Police custody late Sunday night in City Heights.
