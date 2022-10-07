Ask Ellen: When do we usually see our first decent snow?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sharp cold front moved through West Michigan Thursday evening, dropping temps by a swift 20 degrees.

Friday and Saturday the cold will trap our high temperatures in the low 50s and some nights this coming week are expected to sink into the 30s.

Winter is coming.

The question we have from a viewer is, when are we actually going to need to shovel?

FIRST FLAKES

Many Michiganders can remember a frigid Halloween or two with rain and snow falling during trick or treating. First flakes are pretty common in October in West Michigan, but only 25 of the last 125 Halloweens have recorded accumulating snow.

Places like Marquette usually see around three days where at least a light dusting is recorded in the month of October. For most of West Michigan there is only a 10% to 40% chance of seeing a tenth of an inch during this month.

FIRST SHOVEL-WORTHY SNOW

It usually takes until much later in the season for West Michiganders to need to use their shovels. Every year is different, and significant snows have occurred as early as Oct. 12, but usually we have to wait until December or even January before our shoveling arms really start to get a workout.

Over the last five years, our first measurable snow happened as early as Nov. 9 in 2018 to as late as Christmas Eve in 2020.

