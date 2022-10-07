Read full article on original website
Metro News
Hanshaw and Blair say amendment is being distorted; Justice says don’t trust ‘Charleston’
Debate over a constitutional amendment affecting taxes isn’t taking a day off. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw reiterated his support for Amendment 2, noting that it doesn’t automatically affect personal property taxes but instead gives lawmakers the authority to make changes. “If adopted by the voters, the amendment gives...
Metro News
Justice Promises Pay Raise
Governor Jim Justice says he will propose a five percent pay raise for school teachers and public employees when the legislature meets early next year. The Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn reported Justice initially made the promise during a meeting with county school superintendents while discussing his opposition to Amendment Two, and then confirmed those comments later to Quinn.
Metro News
53 of 55 counties until frost advisory Sunday night/Monday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly all of West Virginia is under a front advisory from late Sunday night into Monday morning. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said most areas will have frost when the sun comes up on Columbus Day morning. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to 36 degrees or lower.
Metro News
Riverside, Ohio erases 18-point halftime deficit to defeat Martinsburg, 36-35
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Staring at an 18-point halftime deficit, Riverside, Ohio needed a massive comeback to avoid falling to Martinsburg for the second consecutive season. After a spirited discussion in the locker room, the Beavers shutout the Bulldogs in the second half and scored three touchdowns to rally past MHS, 36-35. Martinsburg (5-2) has now lost multiple regular season games for the first time since the 2015 season.
