Justice Promises Pay Raise

Governor Jim Justice says he will propose a five percent pay raise for school teachers and public employees when the legislature meets early next year. The Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn reported Justice initially made the promise during a meeting with county school superintendents while discussing his opposition to Amendment Two, and then confirmed those comments later to Quinn.
POLITICS
53 of 55 counties until frost advisory Sunday night/Monday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly all of West Virginia is under a front advisory from late Sunday night into Monday morning. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said most areas will have frost when the sun comes up on Columbus Day morning. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to 36 degrees or lower.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Riverside, Ohio erases 18-point halftime deficit to defeat Martinsburg, 36-35

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Staring at an 18-point halftime deficit, Riverside, Ohio needed a massive comeback to avoid falling to Martinsburg for the second consecutive season. After a spirited discussion in the locker room, the Beavers shutout the Bulldogs in the second half and scored three touchdowns to rally past MHS, 36-35. Martinsburg (5-2) has now lost multiple regular season games for the first time since the 2015 season.
MARTINSBURG, WV

