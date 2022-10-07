MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Staring at an 18-point halftime deficit, Riverside, Ohio needed a massive comeback to avoid falling to Martinsburg for the second consecutive season. After a spirited discussion in the locker room, the Beavers shutout the Bulldogs in the second half and scored three touchdowns to rally past MHS, 36-35. Martinsburg (5-2) has now lost multiple regular season games for the first time since the 2015 season.

MARTINSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO