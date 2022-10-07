ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Southwick, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Southwick, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022

The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker

A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Oct. 10, 2022

Frances Marthone has been named the new administrator for Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Marthone previously served as the director of patient care services at Shriners Children’s New England. She succeeds H. Lee Kirk who retired from Shriners Children’s New England in January and Eileen Skinner, who retired from Shriners Children’s Boston in March 2021. Corporate administrator Andrew Graul provided interim leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement

There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
