Inquirer and Mirror
Golf clinches playoffs with wins over CCA and Rising Tide
(Oct. 10, 2022) The golf team booked its ticket to the state tournament Friday by picking up two wins in one day as the Whalers beat Cape Cod Academy 3.5-2.5 and Rising Tide 5.5-0.5 at Crosswinds Golf Club. The victories ensured Nantucket (8-5) will finish the season at or above...
Inquirer and Mirror
Undefeated volleyball runs win streak to nine
(Oct. 8, 2022) Traveling to Holbrook once again presented a challenge to the volleyball team, as the Whalers dropped their second set of the season but still kept their perfect record intact with a 3-1 road win Saturday. Last year Nantucket (9-0) lost 3-0 on the road against the Bulldogs...
Inquirer and Mirror
Local runner wins Nantucket Half Marathon
(Oct. 9, 2022) The Nantucket Half Marathon moved to a new course this year, which benefitted islander Joseph “Jojo” Zieff who used his experience running the loop that began and ended at Bartlett’s Farm to finish Sunday’s 13.1 mile race in first place with a time of 1:24:34.
