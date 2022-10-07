ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives 'Big Credit' To Rookie Offensive Tackles

By Logan Macdonald
 4 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks may have found their offensive tackles of the future in rookies Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross.

This season has been a mixed bag for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has started the season 2-2 with a blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers , a "really rewarding win" against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos Week 1 , a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons , and a shootout win against the Detroit Lions .

While the results have been all over the place for the Seahawks this season in that regard, one aspect that has remained consistent is the play of its rookie offensive tackles .

Rookie offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas have impressed early on this season for Seattle, with both ranking near the top of all rookie offensive tackles in pass blocking grade this season.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has taken notice while stating his confidence in both of the young stars.

"They feel more comfortable," says Carroll. "They're communicating more readily, still can get better. Both guys are plenty tough enough and physical enough to do the things we ask of the position. I mean they have been really consistent. So, big credit to those guys."

"They're protecting the quarterback well better than we have in past years and we're expecting to continue to get better too because we know they are just getting started. They're a very positive thing for us and really happy for those guys."

While Seattle has had their growing pains on defense as a team this season, the future is bright with the young offensive tackles. People say the NFL is a passing league. Well, it will be a whole lot easier for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to thrive with Cross and Lucas at the helm.

