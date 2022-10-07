ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP FOOTBALL: Hononegah regroups to play first-place Belvidere North

By By JIM FRANZ Sports Editor
ROCKTON—After being disappointed last Friday with a 33-13 loss against rival Rockford Boylan, Hononegah interim coach Marc LaMay is looking for a big bounce back from his football team this week.

The Indians (5-1) will need it. They travel to Belvidere to take on the NIC-10 frontrunning North Blue Thunder (6-0).

“We talked a lot about flushing last week’s game and putting it behind us,” LaMay said. “All our goals are still there. We win this game and it’s a three-way tie for first place. We’re still in the hunt for a conference championship with a lot of football left to play. We also talked about the playoffs and if we go 8-1 (in the regular season) that pretty much guarantees that.”

Belvidere North defeated Boylan 31-18 despite being outgained by a wide margin. The Blue Thunder took advantage of a kickoff return for a touchdown followed almost immediately by a pick-six and finally a 48-yard field goal.

“Honestly if you look at the yardage, Boylan had something like 426 total yards and North had a little over 200,” LaMay said. “Those two big plays for touchdowns and three turnovers by Boylan were the difference. That was something like what happened to us last week when turnovers and special teams play killed us.”

LaMay characterizes North as “big, physical and they don’t make many mistakes. They’re really quick-hitting and you really have to hold your own at the line. Fortunately, I believe that is one of the strengths of our group. We’re finally getting healthier on defense.”

Lineman Mike Floryance, a 6-foot-3, 330-pound junior, returned to the lineup on a limited basis last Friday and linebacker Miles Schmidt is back this week.

“I feel like we are probably the healthiest we’ve been in awhile defensively,” LaMay said.

The Indians have probably relied a bit too much on the arm and feet of quarterback Cole Warren this season. LaMay was happy to see running back Estin Fichter running extremely hard last week.

“We;re still striving to find the balance we want,” LaMay said. “I think Fichter had his best game against probably the best defense we’ve seen this season. North runs a defense very similar to ours so that familiarity with going against that in practice should be helpful. I think the run game is something we will want to focus on. I know (Offensive Coordinator Jeremy Warren) would love to run it 30-40 times and control the line of scrimmage that way,”

As for head coach Brian Zimmerman, who has missed two games since a medical emergency hospitalized him, LaMay said he is at home recuperating well.

In other action on Friday involving Stateline area teams:

• WATERFORD (4-3, 4-1 SLC) at BELOIT MEMORIAL (2-5, 1-4 SLC): The Purple Knights return home after two rough games on the road.

Waterford is coming off a 28-14 win over visiting Elkhorn, outscoring the Elks 14-0 in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are in second place behind Lake Geneva Badger, which Beloit plays next week.

Beating Waterford will require stopping the run. Carson Bilitz, a 6-foot, 220-pound junior, leads the team with 706 yards on 90 carries (7.8) and 10 touchdowns. He’s also a starter on defense and has 64 tackles. Then there is Sutton Keller, who has 370 yards rushing.

The Knights don’t pass a lot either. Despite rather lopsided losses the past two weeks, they’ve managed to rush for 200 yards in both games. Steady Decarlos Nora leads the Bucs with 638 yards on 119 carries (5.4) with six scores and speedy Toby Robinson has 460 on 71 (6.5) with four TDs.

• LAKE MILLS (4-3, 2-3 Capitol) at BELOIT TURNER (3-4, 1-4 Capitol) : Edgewood’s defense bottled up the Trojans better than anyone so far this fall in a 23-0 victory. The Trojans will try to get back on track and certainly have the weapons to do it. Sean Fogel has passed for 1,506 yards and 18 TDs, with a pair of top receivers in Tyler Sutherland (38 catches, 680 yards, 10 TDs) and Will Lauterbach (32-598, 7 TDs). Jayce Kurth is the top rusher with 630 yards on 123 tries (5.1) and four TDs. Versatile Connor Hughes went out with an injury against Edgewood and if he is unavailable it will certainly be a blow.

Lake Mills is also regrouping after being edged by Lakeside Lutheran last week 30-27. The L-Cats have lit it up offensively, averaging 35 points with quarterback Caden Belling having thrown for 1,016 yards and Ben Buchholtz having rushed for 1,016.

• EDGEWOOD (5-2, 3-2) at BIG FOOT (1-6, 0-5): The Chiefs have dropped six straight, including 32-7 to New Glarus/Monticello last Friday. The Glarner Knights averaged only 12 points heading into that game.

• BRODHEAD/JUDA (6-1, 5-0 SWC) at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (5-2, 5-0 SWC): The Cardinals will look to regroup after losing their first game of the season at non-conference Adams-Friendship last week. Prairie du Chien had an easy time at Dodgeville, winning 56-14.

Brodhead-Juda will look to slow down the 1-2 running combination of Ty Wagner (700 yards) and Rhett Koenig (580) with first place in the league on the line.

• CLINTON (5-2, 3-2 Eastern Suburban) at WATERLOO (5-2, 3-2): The Cougars bounced back nicely from a 38-14 loss to Markesan by thumping Palmyra-Eagle 42-22. Now they face the team they are tied for third place with in Waterloo. The Pirates routed winless Dodgeland 57-8 last week.

Waterloo likes to throw the ball with QB Cal Hush accounting for 1,220 yards (80-126, 63.4%) and 15 TDs. He would have a lot more yards, but only threw for 65 last week in the rout of Dodgeland and 88 the week before against Palmyra-Eagle. He had 272 against Cambridge.

The Pirates have their cut out for them against the Cougars. QB Peyton Bingham has accounted for 650 yards passing with three TDs, but has been even more effective on the ground with 925 yards and 19 TDs. RB Delroy Vernon Jr. also has 686 yards on 102 tries and five TDs.

• MINERAL POINT (2-5, 1-4 SWAL) at PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-7, 0-5 SWAL): The Vikings fell to previously winless Fennimore 48-8 last week. Considering the Pointers topped Fennimore 40-6 it could be another rough Friday night in Orfordville. (This game was moved to Thursday night due to a shortage of available referees).

• SOUTH BELOIT (3-3) at KIRKLAND HIAWATHA (3-2): The SoBos dropped a hard-fought 44-40 decision at Ashton-Franklin Center last Friday. Dez Hampton had six catches for 150 yards and two TDs. For the season, he has 20 catches for 445 yards and five scores.

Quarterback Kaden Mhyres continues to have a terrific season as well. He has completed 24-of-33 passes for 497 yards and eight TDs. He also has 103 rushing attempts for 704 yards and 12 more scores. Leorence Kostka has 73 carries for 589 yards and two TDs.

On defense, Kotka and Jared Schober have tied for the team lead in tackles with 38.

• ROCK FALLS (0-6 Big Northern) at NORTH BOONE (1-5 Big Northern): The Vikings lost another tough game 21-7 at Stillman Valley, giving the unbeaten Cardinals all they could handle most of the contest. This week could have a better outcome with the winless Rockets coming to town.

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BIG NORTHERN: Stillman Valley 6-0, Byron 5-1, Genoa-Kingston 5-1, Winnebago 4-2, Dixon 3-3, Rockford Lutheran 3-3, Oregon 1-5, Rockford Christian 1-5, North Boone 1-5, Rock Falls 0-6.

CAPITOL: Columbus 5-0, Lodi 4-1, Lakeside Lutheran 4-1, Edgewood 3-2, Lake Mills 2-3, Turner 1-4, New Glarus/Monticello 1-4, Big Foot 0-5..

EASTERN SUBURBAN: Markesan 5-0, Marshall 5-0, Clinton 3-2, Waterloo 3-2, Horicon/Hustisford 2-3, Palmyra/Eagle 1-4, Cambridge 1-4, Dodgeland 0-5.

NIC-10: Belvidere North 6-0, Hononegah 5-1, Rockford Boylan 5-1, Rockford Guilford 5-1, Harlem 4-2, Rockford East 2-4, Freeport 1-5, Rockford Auburn 1-5, Rockford Jefferson 1-5, Belvidere 0-6.

SOUTHERN LAKES: Lake Geneva Badger 5-0, Waterford 4-1, Westosha Central 3-2, Burlington 3-2, Wilmot 2-3, Union Grove 2-3, Beloit Memorial 1-4, Elkhorn 0-5.

SWC: Brodhead/Juda 5-0, Prairie du Chien 5-0, Lancaster 3-2, Platteville 2-3, Dodgeville 1-4, River Valley 1-4, Richland Center 0-5.

