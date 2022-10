3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested in Jefferson County 00:46

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects for catalytic converter thefts. Those thefts are up 136% this year compared to 2017.

Jefferson County

The three arrested are Maya Stenman-Fernstrom, 28, Jordon Roy-Finger, 30, both facing attempted theft and Austin Finger, 32, arrested for felony warrant as well as attempted theft.