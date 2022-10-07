ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape

If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Kennebunk, ME
Lifestyle
City
Paris, ME
City
Kennebunk, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest

BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their mapple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday being cancelled...
BUXTON, ME
WGME

Maine's Eastern Trail earns national recognition

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine's Eastern Trail system is getting some national recognition. Friday, Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trail advocacy organization, welcomed Maine's Eastern Trail into the "Rail Trail Hall of Fame." According to an economic impact study, the trail brings more than $44 million into Maine's...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Humphreys
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick issues boil water order for residents

BERWICK, Maine — The Town of Berwick Water Department has issued a boil water order, effective immediately. On Saturday, October 8, at 8:30 a.m., Berwick's town manager, James Bellissimo, issued a release. It said all consumers are asked to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or doing anything else that involves water consumption.
BERWICK, ME
The Maine Monitor

Saco: More money buys more time

Even those of us not blessed with outstanding athletic ability could, with near certainty, throw a baseball into the Atlantic Ocean from David Plavin’s front yard in Saco. That is because the ocean essentially is his front yard, separated by a sidewalk-width stretch of beach and a low, jumbled wall of rocks.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion

The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shops#Lobster#Restaurant Info#Economy#Food Drink
WGME

Thank-A-Vet: Floyd Reynolds Jr.

PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13 is honoring veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring Floyd Reynolds Jr. We're told he served two tours in Vietnam, and he makes those around him a better person. From all of us here at CBS13, Mr....
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

Wells: Sea rise is “a slow-moving catastrophe”

The Wells beaches are not like the rest of the Maine coast. They’re sandy, for one thing, and the water is mostly swimmable, not the stupefying cold of the rocky stretches farther east. There are lifeguards and surf shops, and colorful shanties with steps that lead, at high tide, directly to the sea.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise in Maine

Gas prices are still on the rise across the country. The national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.92. That's up 12 cents from what the average was a week ago. It's also up 20 cents compared to prices a month ago. The national average price of...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Down East

Brunswick Designer Jared DeSimio Piles Clothes on His Roof For Weeks — Then Sells Them

The mysterious provenance of used things has always fascinated Jared DeSimio. He began his creative career in 2004 as a photographer with an eye for humanity’s mundane wake: a hiking trail trampled by long-gone boots, the disarray of a picked-over store shelf. His focus shifted to making clothing and accessories in 2008, when, unable to afford a stylish upcycled messenger bag, he upcycled one himself, out of faded nylon from a Salvation Army frame pack. DeSimio had never sewn before, but he liked the bag so much he spent the next few years improving his technique — along the way breaking his wife’s sewing machine and slogging through an ill-conceived contract to make tote bags for a Japanese distributor. (“I can’t make multiples of the same thing,” he says. “It burns me out.”)
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy