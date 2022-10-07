ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem Police Department’s ShotSpotter helps officers get guns off street, save lives

By Caroline Bowyer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egp9h_0iPNBUgo00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a little more than a year since the Winston-Salem Police Department implemented the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to reduce gun crimes in the city.

From Aug. 2021 to Aug. 2022, there were 1,398 alerts. Of those, about 78 percent did not have a 911 call associated with them. That means before this technology, Winston-Salem officers were only aware of about 22 percent of the gunfire happening in the city.

1 shot in Greensboro on Rollins Street, taken to hospital, police say

“We’re implementing technology, whether it’s ShotSpotter, whether it’s the Real Time Crime Center, to fight the crime the best that we can, but we need the help of the community because they’re the ones living there,” said Capt. Amy Gauldin with the department’s criminal investigations division.

The department needs your help to fight gun violence. This week an 8-year-old girl got caught in the crossfire when a group of young guys started firing at each other. The same day, a bullet hit a 19-year-old while she was asleep in her bed.

Surveillance video shows the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up cars at an apartment complex last week.

“A lot of them are related, and the scary part is a lot of them are random,” Gauldin said. “I say random in terms of firing, but they’re not random incidents.”

Without the community, they’re relying on the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to get to the scenes of these crimes more quickly. That way they’re able to gather more evidence and talk to more witnesses.

“It helps us connect more crimes…generate investigative leads, which ultimately helps us to solve more crime and put the people responsible for this kind of violence in our community in jail,” Gauldin said.

Lexington man charged with trafficking heroin and fentanyl: court records

The sensors are placed on the city’s northeast side, covering a three-square-mile radius. When a gun goes off, dispatch gets an alert. Then officers get a notification. It all happens within one minute.

Using the nearly $700,000 technology, officers have recovered 47 firearms and saved at least two lives in the past year.

“It’s expensive,” Gauldin said. “But if we’re taking guns off the streets, and we’re saving lives, I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

With nearly 80 percent of gunshots not being reported to police, officers are asking you to step up and do your part.

“People living in these communities are the eyes and ears and the gun violence. They’re the ones truly impacted,” Gauldin said.

City leaders will have to decide whether to expand, maintain or get rid of the technology. ShotSpotter is funded through a grant, which runs out at the end of next year.

Based on the numbers, Gauldin thinks they can justify keeping the system because of how helpful it’s been so far.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
WXII 12

1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Lexington, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
LANCASTER, SC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Guns#Police#Gun Violence
FOX8 News

Mount Airy woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a pursuit and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

63-year-old woman, juvenile, both shot in Lexington: LPD

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile were both shot in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cotton Grove Road after getting a report of a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot injury. While investigating the gunshot injury call, officers received […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Officers respond to fighting at youth football game in Winston-Salem, investigation underway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fight between multiple people at a youth football game Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to Glenn High School on Union Cross Road at 11:14 a.m. in regards to multiple people fighting at the game. They found several people still arguing and fighting upon arrival. Police said while officers responded, they received additional calls stating some people had guns and another person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 person killed in apartment fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died in an apartment fire in Greensboro. Firefighters said the fire occurred overnight at the apartments on Yanceyville Street. Firefighters said they found a body inside one of the units as they were putting out the fire. That person is not being identified yet.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
70K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy