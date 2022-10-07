earthbath Plant-Based Grooming Wipes Awarded ‘Grooming Product of The Year’ by Pet Independent Innovation

(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES — Yummers, the newly launched omni-channel pet lifestyle brand, announced that it closed a $6.3 million seed round led by L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, along with Caravan, FS Investors, C&S Family Capital, Platinum Mile Ventures, and Louis Kreisburg. The new capital will support Yummers’ omni-channel brand strategy, including their national partnership with Petco.

