abc27.com
Steelton Police investigating dumping of rats
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats. Police say the incident was reported on October 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital
READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
abc27.com
York man arrested after stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning. According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim. The victim said an unknown man was observed...
Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
Man Impersonating Salvage Yard Worker Stabs Real Employee In York: Police
A man stole a salvage worker uniform, went on the property, and stabbed an employee, police say. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, of York, has been arrested following the stabbing at J&K Salvage at 1099 Kings Mill Road, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, according to a release by Spring Garden Township police department.
Man who posed as central Pa. salvage yard worker accused of stabbing employee
An employee at a York County salvage yard was stabbed Sunday morning by a man in a stolen employee uniform, police said. Dale W. Martin, 29, of no fixed address, stabbed a 64-year-old man in the neck around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township, where the 64-year-old worked, police said.
Pa. man accused of assaulting woman and infant: report
According to 6WJAC, Pennsylvania police are saying a Boalsburg man is facing multiple charges after strangling an individual while a child was present on Oct. 8. According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Walk, 29, got into a verbal argument with the victim earlier that morning, and that Walk had begun to pack his things to leave, the news outlet reported.
2 injured in explosion that occurred during disposal of boxes used for blasting materials: police
Two employees suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an explosion at Maine Drilling and Blasting in Schuylkill County on Monday. State police said employees at a site on West Center Street in Good Spring were disposing of boxes that had contained “boosters” used in the blasting process. It was unclear what triggered the explosion during this disposal around 11:45 a.m.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
Dynamite truck explodes at Pa. quarry, leaving several injured
This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from police around 8 p.m. Monday. An explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County has left at least two people injured. Schuylkill County emergency dispatch confirmed that a dynamite truck at Summit Quarry in Joliett exploded this morning, leading to at least...
WGAL
Pedestrian struck after police incident involving search for child
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office says police were called to a verbal domestic between a man and a woman at a business in the 300 block of East Main Street in Mountville around 11:20 a.m. Friday. They say there was an active PFA in place involving the two parties,...
Two suspects wanted in connection to Harrisburg shooting that injured 4
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday that they are searching for two suspects wanted for a shooting that injured four. Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales (right) and Leuri Bido Bido (left) are wanted in connection to the shooting incident that took place Sunday, Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
WGAL
Rats dumped in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton, Dauphin County, are trying to figure out who dumped a large number of rats. Officers were called to the 800 block of North Front Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday and found the animals. At least one group is trying to collect the rodents...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
local21news.com
One injured in Harrisburg shooting, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Officials say one person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg Thursday night. According to authorities, one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting that happened on the 2300 block of North 5th Street. A nearby home and car were...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Charged with Assault
A Pottsville man is facing assault charges after an alleged incident. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 10:10pm, Pottsville Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 7th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Additional information provided was that a female caller reported being struck in the face by a male inside the residence.
abc27.com
State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
