Shelby County, TN

Shelby County looks at new programs, no prison time to curb juvenile crime

By Melissa Moon
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon are looking for fresh approaches to dealing with the increase in youth crime in Memphis and Shelby County.

Thursday, they took part in a brainstorming session with national criminal reform organizations, county leaders, and other stakeholders to look at what programs are working in other parts of the country and what Shelby County can do better when it comes to handling young offenders.

“Judge Sugarmon and I both understand the seriousness of the youth crime problem,” said Mulroy. “What we’ve been doing over the last decade hasn’t been working.”

Mulroy said studies show that most young people who have contact with the criminal justice system are more likely to offend. He would like the state to provide more resources for mental health, job training, and vocational training.

He said there is also bipartisan support in the state for blended sentences that allow certain juvenile offenders to receive both juvenile and adult sentences and possibly avoid the adult sentence.

“We are not saying that there are not those youthful offenders who are repeat, violent offenders and who do, in fact, pose a public danger. We are not saying those offenders don’t need to be punished,” said Mulroy. “What we are saying is for a large portion of those, there are alternatives to incarceration.”

Judge Sugarmon said he has been pushing for blended sentences since 2014. He would also like to incorporate a reentry program for young people leaving the juvenile court system.

“So they can have job training, skills training, and further their education,” said Judge Sugarmon. “Not every child will necessarily go on to college, but everybody deserves to have a good working wage.”

District Attorney General Mulroy couldn’t say what percentage of crimes juveniles are responsible for, but this week, Shelby County Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons said that based on current trends, about 600 juveniles will be charged with serious violent offenses.

County Commission adopts 5-year plan to reduce juvenile crime

Data from the Memphis Police Department suggests youths are mainly engaging in property crimes. Wednesday, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy who stole a car from an apartment complex downtown and ran from police trying to arrest him.

New Data: Youth committing mostly property crimes

The 15-year-old who was arrested a day after he ran from police is facing charges of theft of an automobile and evading arrest.

Mulroy said he wants to expand diversion programs for offenders like the 15-year-old who have not committed a violent crime.

“Our overall goal should be to minimize contact with the criminal justice system for as many people as possible,” said Mulroy.

Comments / 30

Maasi
3d ago

lock them up quick and make it harsh. Youth should have to go to boot camp before returning home. Youth detention is what we do now. They have phones TV and games.

9
Patsy Franks
3d ago

if they don't do time, the crime stats go down. it just a wash for stats. just a way to twist the numbers. don't be fooled.

10
yoyo
3d ago

as I thought nothing, so they think no one else has looked at what others are doing first mistake, every state has different issues the kids aren't the same but I will tell you this in every school in every state their is a gang problem start there. one start is to create a bootcamp like military school for boys and girls with retired military personnel give them all the tools they need doctors, mentors and schooling when they finish they will be able to leave from there and go into the military and or learning technical and aviation, sending them back home is not an option this is for the convicted juvenile felons put this type of school at an military installation that's needs life again like Millington or further out.

5
