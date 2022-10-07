STEEL HOPE: Iraq war veteran creating healing retreat for fellow fighters on Mineral Wells’ southern tip

Read full article on original website
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
Dallas residents are dealing with a nuisance. Well, many — a caterpillar outbreak
Cankerworms and hackberry leafrollers are feasting on foliage and leaving yards in the Dallas-Fort Worth area covered in silk. Scientists attribute the outbreak to recent heavy rains.
papercitymag.com
This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club
The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer. The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Firefighter injured in Fort Worth warehouse fire
A Fort Worth warehouse was gutted by a large, fast-moving three-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night, fire officials say. The immediate cause of the fire was not known.
McKinney Mom who lost son to an overdose teams with DEA to warn parents about new deadly fentanyl pills
DENTON, Texas — Late last week, the Tarrant county sheriff’s office seized the largest amount of fentanyl pills in Tarrant county ever. The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly drug popping up on the streets of DFW. It’s rainbow-colored fentanyl. Tonight, the message from...
Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash
One man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Arlington over the weekend. The rider crashed Saturday on northbound Green Oaks near Randol Mill a little south of I-30.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
fox4news.com
Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody
JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
After 5 years in foster care and 2 Wednesday's Child features, 16-year-old Jason has found his forever family
ARLINGTON, Texas — We have some great news about a teen boy we featured twice as our Wednesday's Child! He is about to get adopted by a couple who knew he was supposed to be their son. Sometimes, we have to do stories on foster children multiple times to...
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
Charleys Cheesesteaks Moving Into DFW Walmart Stores
Sandwiches, fries, and more are offered at this restaurant opening several locations in coming months.
Second DFW Spot Planned for Chicago-Based Hot Dog Chain
Portillo’s could open in Allen in spring of 2023.
$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Two pedestrians killed in Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two pedestrians. Officers responded to the accident around 3:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of NW Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway. Police say they found two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle, one...
Here’s a Look at the Huge Fish From Day One of the Fall Shoot Out
Day number one of the Sealy Outdoors Fall Shoot Out is in the books, and an angler for the Dallas/Fort Worth area has staked his claim for the grand prize valued at $55,000. But, as tournament director Bob Sealy so often points out..."It ain't over 'til it's over." The morning...
DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning
BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday. A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve. The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed. Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
