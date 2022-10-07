Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6.
Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road.M&M Food Mart homicide suspect pleads not guilty, judge sets bond
Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William Starling driving the excavator. He is charged with Theft of Property 1st degree. Starling was also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0