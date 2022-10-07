ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6.

Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road.

Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William Starling driving the excavator. He is charged with Theft of Property 1st degree. Starling was also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

