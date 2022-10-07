Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent. "They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man,...
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders
Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have avoided the inevitable for years, but that's because they've lived and died from players who fit the glue that keeps NFL franchises together. In the National Football League, no one is good forever. Even the best of the best fall, and while not always...
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
Chiefs vs. Raiders: Week 5 Preview and Predictions
Just over a week after taking the Sunday Night Football stage and coming away with a big win over a contender on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for a Monday Night Football outing against an AFC West opponent. For the first time in 2022, Kansas...
Pete Carroll Gives Al Woods & Other Seahawks Injury Updates After Saints Loss
After a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the Seattle Seahawks now sit at 2-3 on the season. Luckily for Seattle, the NFC West is still wide open, as they sit just one game out of the divisional lead. Unluckily for them, the Seahawks now come out of that Week 5 loss with injuries to impact players around the roster.
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Lions: Pats Pitch Complete Game Shutout
FOXBORO — It was a “Throwback Sunday” to remember in New England. Following their 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a...
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
Diontae Johnson Tells Steelers Critics ‘Come Play’
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a concerning start, falling to 1-4 after a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. After a disappointing start to the season, fans and former players are beginning to share their thoughts. Which, as you can imagine, aren't pleasant responses. "Mike Tomlin is...
Cowboys leaning more on D without Prescott as Eagles loom
The Dallas defense has done a little more each week during Cooper Rush's four-game winning streak filling in for injured quarterback Dak Prescott. Now the Cowboys have to slow Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in an early NFC East showdown, with Prescott's return creeping ever so closer. It's...
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
Injuries Continue to Mount for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carlton Davis. Mike Edwards. Logan Ryan. Sean Murphy-Bunting. Chris Godwin. Julio Jones. Cameron Brate. Akiem Hicks. Ryan Jensen. Those are the names of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who either didn’t play Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons or left the game at some point due to injury. As far as...
Matt Rhule Leaves Behind a Giant Mess in Carolina
Panthers owner David Tepper’s signing Matt Rhule to a seven-year, $63 million deal in 2020 was no small gesture. For one, it angered fellow members of the NFL owners’ club, raising the entry price for unproven talent beyond the standard four-year deals they were accustomed to. But, more significantly, it was a gamble on the idea that a roster in need of rebuilding could be rebuilt by someone whose best efforts in that regard came in the NCAA landscape, where talent equity and acquisition are more a game of effort and salesmanship.
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head
BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen Meet Following Critical Tweet of Fourth-Down Decision
The Chargers came away with their third win of the season Sunday in Cleveland when the defeated the Browns 30-28 at FirstEnergy Stadium. But the Chargers' second win in two weeks didn't come without a flair for the dramatic. It's well documented that Brandon Staley is among the most aggressive...
Lions head into bye at 1-4 after 29-0 rout at New England
This year was supposed to be different for the Detroit Lions. With one postseason victory in 65 years and a 21st century filled with a series of unsuccessful coaches, Dan Campbell came into the season with a high approval rate from the fanbase. Yes, they had gone 3-13-1 last season,...
Defense Helps Texans Reach 9th Straight Win Over Jaguars
The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans was on Dec. 17, 2017, when they won 45-7. It was the final victory the Jaguars achieved in the series. By defeating the Jaguars 13-16 on Sunday, the Texans have now won nine consecutive games against Jacksonville. Houston has also won 15 of the last 17 games between these two teams.
Justin Fields’ growing comfort level shows in Bears defeat
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' passing game carried the offense Sunday for the first time this season in a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, if the Bears (2-3) can only find ways to finish games, they could prevent a three-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Washington Commanders (1-4).
Panthers Fire Matt Rhule; Commanders’ Ron Rivera Next?
Like the Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers woke up this morning with a league-worst 1-4 record. However, unlike the Commanders, the Panthers opted to make some big changes. The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow on Monday. Rhule becomes the first coach fired in the...
