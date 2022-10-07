ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Paul George Takes The Dwyane Wade Approach When Taking Backseat With Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George recently compared to taking a backseat to Kawhi Leonard the Miami Heat tandem of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. “Everybody says, 'Kawhi [and] you are one and one,'" Paul George said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I'll publicly say I'm the two. Kawhi's the one, I'm the two. So that part we nipped in the bud, like there's no ego when it comes to that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Will Sixers Starters Miss Final Two Preseason Games?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their preseason on Monday night. Just last week, the Sixers paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets for their preseason opener. Considering it was just the first of four matchups for the 76ers before the regular season, several players got the night off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell's rhythm off in preseason home debut; Cavs fall to 76ers

CLEVELAND — Fans will have to wait for Donovan Mitchell's first magical shot barrage as a Cavalier in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. A Cavs fan since his youth, the three-time All-Star guard made his Cleveland debut in Monday's 113-97 preseason loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Arriving Sept. 1 in a stunning trade from the Utah Jazz, Mitchell was plagued by bad luck for much of the night. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Should the Celtics Trade for Jae Crowder?

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, as the Suns work to find a new home for Jae Crowder, who's not with the team right now, the Atlanta Hawks are among those showing interest in acquiring the 10-year veteran. View the original article to see embedded media. But...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
NBA

