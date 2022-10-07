Read full article on original website
Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman
The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman.
WTRF
No Injuries in Wheeling House Fire
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. . Firefighters were dispatched to 243 Kruger Street around 3:50 a.m. First responding units arriving on scene were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from...
Mutual aid called for propane, forklift fire in Sebring
Mutual aid was called Sunday evening after a propane tank and forklift caught fire in Sebring.
Despite construction, Wheeling’s Christmas parade will roll on!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re making a list and checking it twice. The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will step off just after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, despite the major street project going on. WTRF will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade and will stream […]
wksu.org
Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam
The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
WTOV 9
Child passenger safety seat inspection lessons at ODOT garage
Steubenville, OH — Child passenger safety seat inspection lessons took place today at the ODOT garage on County Road 43. Ohio State Highway Patrol, TEMS Joint Ambulance District and local State Farm employees. ODOT and others gathered for the 13th year putting these lessons on to help the public,...
WTOV 9
Attendance rate increases for the 2022 Wellsburg Applefest
Wellsburg, W.Va — The Wellsburg Applefest wrapped up Sunday evening. This weekend's festival hosted over 11,000 people in just a few days. Sunday's events kicked off with the Brooke High School dance team doing the national anthem in sign language. Charles street was full of food, art, clothing and...
WTOV 9
No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning
Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
WTOV 9
Grant helping with COVID-19 learning loss in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — COVID-19 impacted students in many ways, creating educational gaps that are hard to close. Now the Jefferson County Educational Service has obtained a $1 million grant through the Ohio Department of Education in order to close those gaps. "Yes, we're real excited," said Chuck Kokiko,...
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Farm and Dairy
5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.
PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
WFMJ.com
Groundbreaking set for Monday for new plaza in Boardman
The southwest corner of the busy intersection in Boardman once housed a McDonald's - with several other businesses still surrounding it. When the McDonald's moved across the street, Valley entrepreneur and developer Terrill Vidale saw potential for prosperity. "This has been something that's been in the works for 18 months,"...
Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
WTOV 9
Mt. Zion holds consecration ceremony
Steubenville, OH — Mt. Zion Baptist church in Steubenville held a consecration ceremony on Saturday. The day included a private consecration followed by a processional and a ceremony open to all. The theme of the day was unity and the importance of focusing on the similarities people share rather than the differences.
Car catches on fire, spreads to others in Austintown
A fire starts in one vehicle and then spreads to others. It happened early Friday morning at the Four Seasons Townhomes in Austintown.
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.
WTOV 9
Bordas & Bordas donates $24,800 to Humane Animal Rescue through Pirates partnership
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The law firm of Bordas & Bordas has donated a total of $24,800 to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in conjunction with their Pittsburgh Pirates partnership for the 2022 season. The law firm has been the Official Legal Partner of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2015....
WTRF
Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
