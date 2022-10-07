ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintersville, OH

WTRF

No Injuries in Wheeling House Fire

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. . Firefighters were dispatched to 243 Kruger Street around 3:50 a.m. First responding units arriving on scene were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Despite construction, Wheeling’s Christmas parade will roll on!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re making a list and checking it twice.  The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will step off just after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, despite the major street project going on. WTRF will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade and will stream […]
WHEELING, WV
City
Cadiz, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wintersville, OH
Wintersville, OH
Government
wksu.org

Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam

The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Child passenger safety seat inspection lessons at ODOT garage

Steubenville, OH — Child passenger safety seat inspection lessons took place today at the ODOT garage on County Road 43. Ohio State Highway Patrol, TEMS Joint Ambulance District and local State Farm employees. ODOT and others gathered for the 13th year putting these lessons on to help the public,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Attendance rate increases for the 2022 Wellsburg Applefest

Wellsburg, W.Va — The Wellsburg Applefest wrapped up Sunday evening. This weekend's festival hosted over 11,000 people in just a few days. Sunday's events kicked off with the Brooke High School dance team doing the national anthem in sign language. Charles street was full of food, art, clothing and...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning

Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Npc#Columbia Gas#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wintersville Council
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Grant helping with COVID-19 learning loss in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — COVID-19 impacted students in many ways, creating educational gaps that are hard to close. Now the Jefferson County Educational Service has obtained a $1 million grant through the Ohio Department of Education in order to close those gaps. "Yes, we're real excited," said Chuck Kokiko,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.

PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Groundbreaking set for Monday for new plaza in Boardman

The southwest corner of the busy intersection in Boardman once housed a McDonald's - with several other businesses still surrounding it. When the McDonald's moved across the street, Valley entrepreneur and developer Terrill Vidale saw potential for prosperity. "This has been something that's been in the works for 18 months,"...
BOARDMAN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
WHEELING, WV
butlerradio.com

Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River

The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
WTOV 9

Mt. Zion holds consecration ceremony

Steubenville, OH — Mt. Zion Baptist church in Steubenville held a consecration ceremony on Saturday. The day included a private consecration followed by a processional and a ceremony open to all. The theme of the day was unity and the importance of focusing on the similarities people share rather than the differences.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF

Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
WELLSBURG, WV

