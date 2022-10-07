Read full article on original website
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan say
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Sunday. The missiles were launched between 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. local time Sunday, according to Japan's State Minister...
'No room for compromise' on Taiwan's sovereignty, President Tsai says in National Day speech
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday there is "no room for compromise" over the self-ruled island's sovereignty but she is willing to work with China to find "mutually acceptable ways" to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait. "The consensus of the Taiwanese people ... is to defend our sovereignty and...
