Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
Mayor’s budget to include over $200M for the homeless
Chicago’s homeless population will receive $214 million in housing assistance under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed $16 billion budget. Lightfoot said the funds will go toward various programs, including $25 million for gender-based violence, $20 million in rental subsidies and $30 million in converting hotels into affordable housing developments.
Cook County property tax bills still haven't been sent. What does it mean for taxpayers?
The second installment of Cook County property tax bills have not even been sent out to taxpayers yet. So what does it mean for you?
Backers hope tiny homes will get a tryout in Chicago
CHICAGO - By all appearances, the great American love affair with stuff, and with big things to accommodate it, continues unabated. People with the means buy big homes and big garages to hold stuff. We crave giant TV screens and hulking SUVs that usually carry maybe two people. Many pay for self-storage units, a whole home for the stuff we don’t have room for. Entire industries, and a lot of real estate, depend on how we impress via excess.
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Help: How to get an ID in Chicago?
I hope it's okay to ask that here because I need some help. This post is not about me but about my girlfriend. I live outside the US and she lives in Chicago and doesn't have an ID. I want to help her get one because she doesn't know how to get one and I don't know how it works in the US.
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
Three direct payments worth up to $1,050 going out in November – will you see more money?
STATES across the country have been offering residents relief payments set to be sent out in November. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide stimulus check, several states still have plans in place to send direct payments to households this year. In fact, more than a dozen...
‘Miracle On 79th Street’: Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Hub Opens, Bringing Restaurants, A Clinic, Bank, And More To The South Side
AUBURN GRESHAM — Community leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on a healthy living center Friday, welcoming an abundance of new businesses and neighborhood essentials to the South Side. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., is open and ready to serve the community. The Greater Auburn...
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
Maywood Nonprofit Gets $450K Grant From ComEd
PLCCA officials hand out resources at an event. | Courtesy ComEd. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Maywood nonprofit was recently named among three nonprofits to receive $1.4 million in grants focused on clean energy provided by ComEd. Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action (PLCCA)...
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Chicago jobs: UPS hiring 8,000 seasonal employees, 300 permanent drivers in the area
CHICAGO - A new jobs report shows unemployment has dropped to 3.5 percent — just as holiday hiring gets going. A White House economic advisor says this means that workers have more bargaining power. One company putting up a huge ‘Help Wanted’ sign is UPS. The company...
