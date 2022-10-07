ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 6

Related
chicagocrusader.com

Mayor’s budget to include over $200M for the homeless

Chicago’s homeless population will receive $214 million in housing assistance under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed $16 billion budget. Lightfoot said the funds will go toward various programs, including $25 million for gender-based violence, $20 million in rental subsidies and $30 million in converting hotels into affordable housing developments.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
fox32chicago.com

Backers hope tiny homes will get a tryout in Chicago

CHICAGO - By all appearances, the great American love affair with stuff, and with big things to accommodate it, continues unabated. People with the means buy big homes and big garages to hold stuff. We crave giant TV screens and hulking SUVs that usually carry maybe two people. Many pay for self-storage units, a whole home for the stuff we don’t have room for. Entire industries, and a lot of real estate, depend on how we impress via excess.
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois

The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
All About Chicago

Help: How to get an ID in Chicago?

I hope it's okay to ask that here because I need some help. This post is not about me but about my girlfriend. I live outside the US and she lives in Chicago and doesn't have an ID. I want to help her get one because she doesn't know how to get one and I don't know how it works in the US.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF

The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
WESTCHESTER, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Income#Poverty Level#Venezuela#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Europe#Fox Chicago#American
vfpress.news

Maywood Nonprofit Gets $450K Grant From ComEd

PLCCA officials hand out resources at an event. | Courtesy ComEd. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Maywood nonprofit was recently named among three nonprofits to receive $1.4 million in grants focused on clean energy provided by ComEd. Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action (PLCCA)...
MAYWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
208
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy