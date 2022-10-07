Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Sometimes you want something warm, flavorful and comforting and a bowl of noodles checks off all the boxes.

Trip Advisor ranked the best noodle spots within a region and came out with their list of best noodles on Oahu for Oct. 2022.

Best noodle spots on Oahu:

Marugame Udon Waikiki Karai Crab Side Street Inn Musubi Cafe IYASUME Uncle Bo’s Pupu Bar & Grill Heavenly Island Lifestyle Yard House MW Restaurant Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Adela’s Country Eatery

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Trip Advisor’s website.

Trip Advisor takes into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.