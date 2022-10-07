ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFikb_0iPN9SF700

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Sometimes you want something warm, flavorful and comforting and a bowl of noodles checks off all the boxes.

Trip Advisor ranked the best noodle spots within a region and came out with their list of best noodles on Oahu for Oct. 2022.

Best noodle spots on Oahu:

  1. Marugame Udon Waikiki
  2. Karai Crab
  3. Side Street Inn
  4. Musubi Cafe IYASUME
  5. Uncle Bo’s Pupu Bar & Grill
  6. Heavenly Island Lifestyle
  7. Yard House
  8. MW Restaurant
  9. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
  10. Adela’s Country Eatery

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Trip Advisor’s website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Trip Advisor takes into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Honolulu Pride Returns to In-Person Celebrations

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is inviting Hawaii residents and visitors to celebrate both Hawaiian culture and the LGBTQ+ community. “We are calling this year’s theme, “Rooted in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center

Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
PEARL CITY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HONOLULU, HI
tourcounsel.com

Hawaii 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)

Guide to Hawaii: how to get there and where to stay, what to see and where to sunbathe. The most interesting in Hawaii: fresh reviews and photos, places to see, branded entertainment and beaches. Hawaii is the largest, but very sparsely populated island of the archipelago. The main cities visited...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Noodles#What To Do#Travel Info#Android#Food Drink#Chinese#Japanese#Indian#Portuguese#Polynesian
manoanow.org

Newest UHM food truck offers Japanese, Okinawan cuisine

The heart of campus is now home to Raysam Hawaii,: a new food truck offering students a fresh selection of Japanese and Okinawan foods. The truck is conveniently located at the entrance of the Legacy Pathway right across from the Holo Holo Bistro food truck. Raysam Hawai‘i is the newest...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
maketimetoseetheworld.com

15+ TOP Things to Do in Maui (Perfect for first-time visitors!)

Our Ultimate Maui Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money saving tips and the best things to do in Maui, Hawai’i. Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian island and is known for its stunning beaches, view of...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHON2

33rd Annual Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

The 33rd Annual Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival kicks off this week! The Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival is one of the longest running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world. Each year, they screen films from around the world, sharing LGBTQ+ stories. HRFF33 runs from October 13-23 with both in-person screenings and events and online streaming as well. Festival’s director Brandin Shim joined Living808 with all the details.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season. Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families. These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy