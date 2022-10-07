Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed outside Stark County apartment
Police in Stark County are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a man.
Ohio man gets life for shooting and killing West Virginia man
(WTRF) A Wellsville, Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year. Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home but returned […]
Body with gunshot wound found on Washington County road
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Washington County Monday morning.An on-duty Monongahela officer driving on Washington Avenue found the body in the road, the Washington County coroner said. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, but the coroner said the victim had been shot. No information about the victim was released while officials work to notify family members.Washington Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Charges pending after PSP finds marijuana on student
Charges are pending after marijuana was found on a student at school last Monday.
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
The hidden spot a local K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
Watch: Two murder suspects arrested off Route 28
A police chase that started in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon ended in the Fox Chapel area. Pittsburgh officers were trying to execute a search warrant in Mt. Washington for a car linked to a shooting last week.
11-year-old killed in rollover crash in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
WFMJ.com
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
Warren man pleads guilty to federal drug charges
Lynn Williams, 23, entered guilty pleas Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.
Missing Beaver County woman found alive
SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: South Beaver Township police said Mildred Belas has been found and is alive. ORIGINAL REPORT: Police in Beaver County are looking for a missing 87-year-old woman. South Beaver Township police say Mildred Belas walked away from Lakeview Person Care Home in Darlington. She...
Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
WTOV 9
No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning
Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Youngstown youth football coach pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Randy Triplett, 31, entered a guilty plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
Washington Co. DA's Office, Coroner's Office to hold press conference on deadly officer-involved shooting in Monongahela
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Washington County District Attorney and Coroner's Offices will be holding a joint press conference on Friday regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place over the summer.In July, 29-year-old Cody Bennett died at the hospital after he was shot by Monongahela Police.Police say Bennett had fired shots near a child's birthday party, and when officers were called, he shot at them. They returned fire, hitting Bennett.The District Attorney is expected to announce whether or not any charges will be filed in the case.You can tune into the press conference live on CBS News Pittsburgh at 11:30 a.m.
Ohio police arrest man, charge girlfriend, 2 juveniles on drug charges at home
Deputies in Belmont County say they arrested a man, charged his girlfriend, and two juveniles on multiple drug charges. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a search warrant on 23rd street in Bellaire and arrested Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa(No photo available), 27, both from Bellaire. Two Ohio men […]
Belmont County trio charged with drug trafficking, child endangerment
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7, the Bridgeport Police Department executed two search warrants simultaneously at 230 Bennet Street and 205 Lee Street. They were assisted by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and the Martins Ferry Police Department The search warrants resulted in the seizure […]
