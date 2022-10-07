ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Doug Shuff
3d ago

Another Criminal that needs to be locked away for his part in trying to overturn an election.

KHBS

Washington County voters have an opportunity to meet candidates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is an opportunity Monday to help voters in Washington County learn more about some of the candidates running for office in the upcoming elections. The League of Women Voters of Washington County invited candidates in five local races: Washington County Judge, State Senate District 31, State Senate District 35, State House District 9, and State House District 19.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Prosecutors say Arkansas man should still be charged in Jan. 6 riot

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Prosecutors have responded to severalmotions filed by Richard Barnett of Gravette. He’s charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Barnett was seen in a viral photo inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, with his feet on a desk. Barnett now wants his 'obstructing an...
GRAVETTE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas' voter registration deadline is almost here

If you'd like to cast your ballot in the November elections, the deadline to register to vote is on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Washington County Director of Elections, Jennifer Price, says if you're mailing in your voter registration form, it needs to be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Oct. 11.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Issue 1 opposition forms with Arkansas State Chamber, Farm Bureau

Opponents of Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Arkansas Legislature to call itself into special session, have formed a legislative question committee to oppose the measure. The legislatively-referred issue will be on the November 8 general election ballot. “Our legislature already meets once every year, plus...
ARKANSAS STATE
kosu.org

Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Arkansas Sheep Dog Impact Assistance members return home

ROGERS, Ark. — After six days at the place hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, 15 Arkansas members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are back from Florida. Eleven are from Northwest Arkansas. Volunteer Robert Long said seeing that devastation in Fort Myers reminded him of his days in the Marines.
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
HINDSVILLE, AR
newsfromthestates.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
ARKANSAS STATE

