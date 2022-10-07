Read full article on original website
Doug Shuff
3d ago
Another Criminal that needs to be locked away for his part in trying to overturn an election.
FBI’s latest crime stats show Arkansas and Little Rock getting more violent
FBI stats who violent crime in Arkansas and Little Rock is on the rise, as it is nationally.
KHBS
Washington County voters have an opportunity to meet candidates
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is an opportunity Monday to help voters in Washington County learn more about some of the candidates running for office in the upcoming elections. The League of Women Voters of Washington County invited candidates in five local races: Washington County Judge, State Senate District 31, State Senate District 35, State House District 9, and State House District 19.
KHBS
Prosecutors say Arkansas man should still be charged in Jan. 6 riot
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Prosecutors have responded to severalmotions filed by Richard Barnett of Gravette. He’s charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Barnett was seen in a viral photo inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, with his feet on a desk. Barnett now wants his 'obstructing an...
KHBS
Arkansas' voter registration deadline is almost here
If you'd like to cast your ballot in the November elections, the deadline to register to vote is on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Washington County Director of Elections, Jennifer Price, says if you're mailing in your voter registration form, it needs to be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Voters to decide on Religious Freedom Amendment in November
This November, voters could change the state constitution to include a religious freedom amendment.
ualrpublicradio.org
Issue 1 opposition forms with Arkansas State Chamber, Farm Bureau
Opponents of Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Arkansas Legislature to call itself into special session, have formed a legislative question committee to oppose the measure. The legislatively-referred issue will be on the November 8 general election ballot. “Our legislature already meets once every year, plus...
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
kosu.org
Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
fox16.com
Talk Business & Politics: Tyson Foods bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State. This...
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
KHBS
Arkansas Sheep Dog Impact Assistance members return home
ROGERS, Ark. — After six days at the place hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, 15 Arkansas members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are back from Florida. Eleven are from Northwest Arkansas. Volunteer Robert Long said seeing that devastation in Fort Myers reminded him of his days in the Marines.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions
LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
newsfromthestates.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
KHBS
Arkansas Secretary of State's Office says voters shouldn't be affected by law limiting time to mark ballots
"Sometimes you have some of your older people that like to read the stuff and it takes them a little longer, but we deal with it. We don't throw anyone out," said Tim Walker, election coordinator for Crawford County. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
