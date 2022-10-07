Read full article on original website
Start time set for WVU football vs. Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the kick time for next Saturday’s football game between West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will clash in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on either FS1 or FS2, depending on the TV schedule for the MLB postseason.
WVU football injury update: Charles Woods could be nearing return
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown indicated that injured cornerback Charles Woods could be close to returning to action. West Virginia’s preseason all-conference honoree is “at least a week out,” according to the head coach. Woods hasn’t played since exiting the...
Quick Hits: Neal Brown on bye week standouts, creating another Thursday night classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University football team is in the midst of an 11-day preparation period in between games versus Texas and Baylor. WVU will host the Bears Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Monday to recap his team’s...
Mountaineers cap nonconference slate with Lehigh
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Lehigh in its nonconference finale on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tuesday is Fan Appreciation Night, with the first 500 fans in attendance eligible to receive a ticket to redeem for a “Mountaineer Soccer” pint glass at the end of the match. It’s also the second Dollar Night of the season, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1, as well as the second post-match autograph session.
WVU earns first Sun Belt win over ODU with goal bonanza
Freshman striker Caldeira nets brace as WVU finally gets on the board in the SBC. West Virginia finally broke through, and it did it in a big way. An early brace by Marcus Caldeira gave the Mountaineers their first scores in the Sun Belt Conference and helped set up a 4-0 road victory over Old Dominion. The win is WVU’s first in the league after four matches.
How Neal Brown Can Save His Job
Neal Brown is on the hot seat right now, there’s no doubt about it. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 19-21 record through his first nearly three and a half seasons in Morgantown – that’s not going to get it done for the Mountaineer faithful.
West Virginia wraps play at Martha Thorn Invite
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team capped tournament action at its annual Martha Thorn Invitational on Sunday afternoon, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown, West Virginia. WVU finished the weekend tallying eight-of-nine doubles matchup wins and 10 singles victories, good for 18 total wins over...
Brown searching for “best pieces” on defense during bye week
WVU's defense continues to cause concern: "In the first half, we didn't play good at any level." Neal Brown is using this bye week to find answers for his defense. West Virginia’s offense is among the most improved units in the country. Even its lackluster yardage in its loss to Texas was just below par for its past seasons, and it still averages over 450 yards per game.
WVU volleyball falls in straight sets to No. 17 Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball’s tough season continued on Saturday as the Mountaineers fell in straight sets to the 17th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears, 25-12, 25-9, 25-23. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten in the first two sets of the contest before competing for the third set. WVU has now lost three straight matches in straight sets.
SportsZone Highlights: East Fairmont at Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – WINNER defeated LOSER by a final score of SCORE. Philip Barbour faces River High School in Hannibal, Ohio next week, and East Fairmont is set to take on Liberty.
SportsZone Highlights: Moorefield at Tucker County
HAMBLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Tucker County defeated Moorefield by a final score of 45-18. Next week, Tucker County will face Southern Garrett (Maryland).
5 Sports Sit Down: John Kelley
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - John Kelley has been the head coach at University for 36 years, and has coached in some capacity for over four decades, “I started in 1974 coaching football, I mean the game is still blocking, tackling and executing but you know tis progressed now with different offenses, different defenses and technology has really helped, coaches are a lot more, they go to clinics and employ college stuff, but still the bottom line it comes down to is whatever system you use because everybody thinks their system is the best or whatever they’re comfortable with, still comes down to blocking, tackling and executing, i think kids are better today because of weight lifting and year round conditioning, things like that, that’s the biggest difference from now to back in the 70s,” said Kelley.
SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at Lewis County
Lewis defeated Buckhannon Upshur in overtime by a final score of 35-34.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
SportsZone Highlights: Gilmer County at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0. Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
Stories of the Week: October 2 through October 8
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A plane crashed in Preston County, sending the pilot to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have identified human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest as those of a man reported...
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
