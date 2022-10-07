MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - John Kelley has been the head coach at University for 36 years, and has coached in some capacity for over four decades, “I started in 1974 coaching football, I mean the game is still blocking, tackling and executing but you know tis progressed now with different offenses, different defenses and technology has really helped, coaches are a lot more, they go to clinics and employ college stuff, but still the bottom line it comes down to is whatever system you use because everybody thinks their system is the best or whatever they’re comfortable with, still comes down to blocking, tackling and executing, i think kids are better today because of weight lifting and year round conditioning, things like that, that’s the biggest difference from now to back in the 70s,” said Kelley.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO