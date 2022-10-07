ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Jake Paul and Stephen A. Smith debate UFC fighter pay

By Simon Samano, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
When it comes UFC fighter pay, you know how Jake Paul feels. For the better part of two years now, he’s banged the drum on that issue and been an overall nuisance to UFC president Dana White, whom Paul doesn’t like.

Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand?

“That’s my man. I’m not gonna front,” Smith told Paul on an episode of his “BS w/ Jake Paul” YouTube show. “Dana White’s my guy.”

And so you can imagine Paul’s disbelief when hearing that. Or you can see for yourself.

In short, Smith stumps for White and the UFC – which shouldn’t come as a surprise also since he works for UFC broadcast partner ESPN – even when it’s brought to his attention that the UFC pays fighters around 20 percent of its revenue, a fact from unsealed documents in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit.

The debate between Paul and Smith is lively, to say the least. You can watch in the video below (already timestamped for you):

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’

Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch

Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
MiddleEasy

(Video) UFC, NFL Veteran Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut By Knockout

Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
MMAmania.com

Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281

Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
mmanews.com

UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/3-10/8): Vlismas Returns, Two Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for women’s strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Yazmin Jauregui, as well as rising bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if...
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Georges St. Pierre-Matt Hughes Trilogy

Their trilogy marked a moment in time in which one all-time great passed the torch two another. Georges St. Pierre and Matt Hughes locked horns three times between Oct. 22, 2004 and Dec. 29, 2007 and determined the direction of the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight division. St. Pierre won two of the three encounters, all of which ended in decisive fashion. Nearly 15 years removed from their final encounter, the two men remain interminably linked by what took place between them inside the cage.
MMAmania.com

Johnny Walker vs. Paul Craig light heavyweight scrap set for UFC 283 in Brazil

Light Heavyweight Johnny Walker will fight on UFC’s big return to Brazil at UFC 283 on Jan. 23, 2023. According to Ag Fight, the charismatic and unconventional fighter will face off against Scottish submission specialist, Paul Craig, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Walker arrived in UFC with a lot...
defpen

Le’Veon Bell, Uriah Hall Added To Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Undercard

Le’Veon Bell is taking the next step in his transition from pro football to the squared circle of truth. Following his knockout victory against Adrian Peterson, Bell has reportedly signed on for a pro bout against mixed martial arts veteran Uriah Hall. Bell and Hall have agreed to a pro bout at 195 pounds in Glendale, Arizona on October 29, 2022. The high-profile bout will proceed the night’s main event featuring Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.
MMAmania.com

RIZIN interested in Floyd Mayweather vs. Nate Diaz megafight: ‘We do think it’s a great idea’

Exhibition boxing has been all the rage to kick off the 2020s in combat sports. From YouTubers to team sports players, even professional boxing legends like Mike Tyson have gotten in on the action. Perhaps the catalyst of it all, however, was Floyd Mayweather Jr., who shocked everyone and their dog by taking a fight in Japan’s RIZIN Fighting Federation against superstar kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa, in Dec. 2018.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Plant won't allow one disappointing setback to dash his dreams

Caleb Plant has never let life’s challenges knock him off course for long. He doesn’t intend to start now. The 30-year-old super middleweight contender was stopped in the 11th round by Canelo Alvarez last November, his first career setback. He acknowledges the disappointment of losing his biggest fight and his precious IBF title. Who wouldn’t struggle with that?
