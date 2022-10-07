Read full article on original website
Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell after Russia launched deadly strikes on Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine. “This new move, I think, signals a change in Putin strategy, and it's one that the West is going to have to react to,” says Stavridis. “This is the moment to revisit the idea of providing the Ukrainians tactical war-fighting jets, MIG-29s F-16s. Let's let the Ukrainians control their skies. That's the best way to stop this.”Oct. 10, 2022.
Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict
Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not only dealing with pressure from the international community over his war in Ukraine, members of his own inner circle are now criticizing his decisions. Former Ambassador William Taylor explains Putin’s difficult position and how it might spell trouble in the future.Oct. 9, 2022.
UN nuclear watchdog indicates Iran rapidly expanding enrichment: report
A new report indicates that Iran is expanding its nuclear capabilities at an underground facility and moving faster than initially anticipated. A confidential report seen and reported on by Reuters on Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations, found that Iran is increasing its abilities to extract and enrich uranium at plants located at Natanz and Fordow.
Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.10.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * A new round of brutal strikes in Ukraine: “Russia unleashed a barrage of deadly attacks on cities across Ukraine on Monday, hitting the heart of the country’s capital, Kyiv, as part of a wave of strikes against civilians and infrastructure not seen since the earliest days of the war.”
John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’
As Ukrainian forces power forward against Russia, former CIA Director John Brennan says he worries for Ukraine’s plan on the offensive. “I think [Biden] is saying that we cannot be dismissive of these threats that are coming out of Russia, where they suggest that they will use whatever means at their disposal to achieve victory in Ukraine. This is a very, very worrisome time, as Ukrainians continue to push back against Russia, in a very, very effective fashion.”Oct. 8, 2022.
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context
NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives some valuable context to President Biden’s “Armageddon” comment. While the Cuban Missile Crisis was a far more dangerous moment for the U.S, parallels do exist.Oct. 9, 2022.
On infrastructure hypocrisy, Biden has some fun at GOP’s expense
Over the past year or so, several congressional Republicans have tried to take credit for infrastructure projects they voted against, hoping voters wouldn’t know the difference. CNN ran a report late last week on a related, but not identical, phenomenon: GOP lawmakers who denounced the bipartisan infrastructure package but who now want money from the initiative spent in their states and districts.
Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’
The New York Times reports Donald Trump asked his team to strike a deal with the government to essentially trade White House documents stored at Mar-a-Lago for files on the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016. It’s a move MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance says feels ‘very extortiony.” Joyce along with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Oct. 9, 2022.
Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him
A bombshell New York Times report says former President Donald Trump wanted to make a deal with the National Archives – exchange a batch of sensitive documents sitting at Mar-a-Lago for material related to the FBI's investigation into his 2016 campaign ties to Russia. In effect, exchanging government property for other government property. His aides never carried out the plan, according to the New York Times. In another major development, the Washington Post revealed that Trump asked his lawyer, Alex Cannon, to tell the National Archives that Trump had already returned all of the documents they were seeking. Cannon refused to convey the message for Trump because he was not sure it was true. It turned out, in fact, not to be true as Trump still had thousands of documents, including some highly classified ones, according to publicly-released inventories from the Justice Department. Chasing Trump for top secret documents is “absolutely crazy,” according to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, speaking on ‘Velshi’. “The fact that we have to sit there and play this game with the former President of the United States…This is beyond unheard of. Ali, if this was you, certainly if this was me, we’d be in jail in 24 hours.”Oct. 9, 2022.
Political analyst describes Biden’s marijuana pardon as 'monumental'
President Biden has pardoned all federal convictions for marijuana possession. A move MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi says is “monumental,” setting democrats up to win favor with voters ahead of midterms. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez alongside Brown Sociology professor Gonzalez Van Cleve to discuss. Oct. 10, 2022.
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance devolves into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance devolved quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
Why a Trump lawyer spoke to investigators in the Mar-a-Lago case
In a normal political controversy, a politician faces difficult questions and hires attorneys. In a controversy related to Donald Trump, a politician faces difficult questions and hires attorneys, who in turn face legal scrutiny of their own. Take Christina Bobb, for example. NBC News reported today:. Christina Bobb, the attorney...
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
Abortion, immigration, dignity highlight first U.S. Senate debate
CLEVELAND — The two candidates vying to become Ohio's newest U.S. senator — Democratic U.S. Rep Tim Ryan and Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance — clashed Monday over abortion, immigration, the appropriate response to a potential nuclear attack on Ukraine, and trade in their first debate Monday. Mr. Vance sought to portray Mr. Ryan as a failed 20-year congressman whose Youngstown area district bled jobs, while Mr. Ryan set out to paint Mr. Vance as a California venture capitalist and extremist who is out of touch with the needs of working Ohioans. “You talk about illegal immigrants,” Mr. Ryan, 49, said. “He has businesses in Ohio that actually hire foreign workers. You think we're stupid, J.D., and we're not. You're from Silicon Valley. You don't understand what's going on here in Ohio.” Mr. Vance accused his opponent of talking a big game but not delivering.
New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal
A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
Joe: This is what Trump's GOP supports in '22; I've never seen anything like it
GOP Senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton have publicly added their support to Herschel Walker's Georgia Senate campaign, and Joe Scarborough weighs in on new claims against Walker and the state of the GOP in 2022.Oct. 10, 2022.
Will the U.S. progress or regress? The rollback of reproductive rights is an ominous sign.
Iranian women have had enough. In a viral protest movement that has continued for weeks, women are marching, burning their hijabs and courageously protesting decades of repression and abuse. As the exiled activist Masih Alinejad once said, the hijab is like the Berlin Wall. “If we bring it down, the entire system will collapse.” Iranian women fight knowing that their freedom, equality, and power is fundamental to democracy — not just for them, but for all.
Transcript: Trip 19
It started with a plane crash. The tragic, mysterious crash of a commercial airliner in the summer of 1940 left a scene of devastation in rural Virginia -- and a series of unanswered questions. The cause of the crash was unclear. Among the dozens of people killed was a sitting U.S. senator. His presence on the flight and the strange circumstances surrounding the crash would end up revealing threats to American democracy itself.
