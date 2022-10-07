Read full article on original website
click orlando
Orange County man, 75, dies in fall from ladder while cleaning debris after hurricane, mayor says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old man died after falling from a ladder while cleaning debris from his roof, marking the first hurricane-related death in Orange County, according to the mayor. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Hurricane Ian...
fox35orlando.com
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath
More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
positivelyosceola.com
Southbound lane closed on John Young Pkwy between MLK Blvd and King St in Kissimmee for upcoming sewer repair project
For the safety of the traveling public and crews, Toho Water Authority (Toho) has closed the left-hand southbound lane of John Young Pkwy between MLK Blvd and King St. The closure is needed to assess a sewer line in the area and to conduct the necessary repairs. The repair is...
WPTV West Palm Beach
RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near
Many Floridians sought refuge in Southeast Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed their homes, but space to do so is becoming harder to find.
click orlando
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
bungalower
click orlando
East Orange County family remains without power, water following Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have washed away part of Hamilton Drive in east Orange County. Jamin VanLandingham lives on the street and showed the damage to News 6 on Saturday. The water was up to his midsection at its deepest point. “A car can easily...
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
WESH
Volusia County supply drive helping residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Deltona firefighters are hosting a supply drive. Supplies donated are to help residents who lost belongings and experienced damage to their homes due to Hurricane Ian. The supply drive is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 10...
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
WESH
Food trucks line up to serve Osceola County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A warm, familiar meal full of the flavors locals in the Buenaventura Lakes area know and love can make all the difference. “Everybody here in this area, which are Puerto Rican or Dominican, they are familiar with this kind of food and we just want to see you smile,” a food truck worker said.
Orlo Vista residents hope for flooding solution as they restore community
ORLO VISTA, Fla. — Cleanup efforts continued in Orlo Vista Saturday. Residents woke up before sunrise and sorted through their belongings. District 6 Commissioner Victoria Siplin organized a community cleanup. This brought Orange County emergency management and volunteers to help residents in need. More than a week after Hurricane...
