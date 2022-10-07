ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun

Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?. The Blackhawks might be interested...
BOSTON, MA
lastwordonsports.com

Edmonton Oilers Trade Defenceman To St Louis Blues

The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenceman Dmitry Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Kostin, 23, recorded 9 points in 40 games with the Blues while Samorukov, also 23, spent one game in the NHL and recorded 0 points. Blues Trade Klim Kostin to Oilers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Blues Trade Kostin for Defensive Depth in Samorukov

The Klim Kostin era has officially ended in St. Louis. The Blues’ first-round draft choice in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft has been traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for 23-year-old defenseman Dmitri Samorukov. After training camp and preseason play did not go the way the Blues and Kostin had hoped for, the club elected to part ways with the Russian forward.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization

The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22

In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Minnesota Wild

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AdWeek

Mark Messier is the Voice of Hockey for ESPN in a New Campaign

This is the time of year when all four major sports collide. Baseball is wrapping up its run while football is in full swing and the NBA and NHL are preparing for their long seasons. To promote the fastest sport on ice’s 2022-2023 season, the National Hockey League has enlisted...
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Dominate Stars in Preseason Finale – 10/8/22

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Dallas Stars at Excel Energy Center on Saturday night for their final preseason game. There were high hopes for this contest, as head coach Dean Evason suggested that the game was a dress rehearsal for how the lines will look in the regular season. The Wild were still missing Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill to injuries, and Nic Petan and Mason Shaw were in the lineup to duke it out for the final roster spot. But all in all, the club looked to be in regular season form.
SAINT PAUL, MN
