FEMA: Joe Biden Increasing Federal Funding for Hurricane Ian Debris Removal

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Florida by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures undertaken in the state of Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23, 2022 and continuing.

The president extended the time period for 100 percent federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for an additional 30-day period.

This extends the initial federal funding at 100 percent authorized on Sept. 29, 2022 for total eligible costs, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for a period of 60 days from the start of the incident period.