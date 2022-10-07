Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor has voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive. She said rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and build bonds with Native American communities. One proclamation called for Native Americans to be excluded from the census, while others targeted “hostile Indians” during the decades when the federal government tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. A Santa Fe historian discovered the proclamations in the archives of a California library and brought them to the attention of tribal and state officials.
wcn247.com
California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. The Merced County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against Jesus Salgado. He could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. It isn't clear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
wcn247.com
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.
wcn247.com
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Southwest Florida is looking ahead toward the long slog of recovering from a rare direct hit by a major hurricane. The major search for victims of Hurricane Ian ended over the weekend, and residents return to a decimated Fort Myers Beach. An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes. But having power isn't much use to people whose mobile homes were flooded and are likely a total loss. Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least some of the roadmap for a way forward may come from the Florida Panhandle, which was crushed by Hurricane Michael four years ago.
Comments / 0