Max Scherzer made it known to Mets that he wants Jacob deGrom re-signed: Report
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, Max Scherzer has expressed to Mets management that he wants Jacob deGrom back next year, while deGrom has warmed up to the idea of staying put.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Brandon Nimmo on Max Scherzer's dud: 'I'd be lying if I said it wasn't surprising'
Brandon Nimmo would be lying if he said Max Scherzer’s playoff disaster wasn’t surprising, as the team now grapples with being on the brink of elimination.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Final Bench Spot Down to Two Players
As we wind down to the postseason, there are still many decisions Dodgers President Andrew Friedman, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts need to make to fill out roster spots. The guys at the top of the lineup are a must, and our arms, such as Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Evan Phillips, to name a few, are locks to be in the postseason.
Robinson Cano has good odds to get a World Series ring this year
With three teams that he played for this season in the playoffs, Robinson Cano has a solid chance to get the second World Series ring of his career.
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Aaron Boone reveals Yankees rotation for ALDS
Aaron Boone revealed the Yankees’ starting rotation for the first three games of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole getting the ball in game one.
CBS Sports
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB・
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 season wrap: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
The 2022 regular season is over, so let’s look at these former Cubs and what they did since the most recent update in this series. Two of these players, of course, are in the postseason. Javier Báez. Javy went just 5-for-24 (.208) over the season’s final week, but...
Cardinals Torch Paul Goldschmidt And Nolan Arenado on Twitter
Cardinals fans are furious with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado after playoff flop.
Dodgers: Radio Personality Doesn't Hold Back On Mets Sitting Jeff McNeil
Freddie Freeman and Jeff McNeil were neck and neck for the batting title
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set
Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Yardbarker
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Bob Nightengale doesn't expect Jose Abreu to return to White Sox
The future of first baseman Jose Abreu is one of the pressing matters the White Sox need to address this offseason as he enters free agency.
Yankees’ opponent for ALDS is set with Game 1 on Tuesday
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.
